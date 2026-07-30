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Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Ertiga Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Ertiga
BrandKiaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11.02 Lakhs₹ 8.8 Lakhs
Mileage12.6 kmpl20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Carens Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.5K15C Smart Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.42 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6 kmpl20.51 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
216 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Length
4540 mm4395 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Wheelbase
2780 mm2740 mm
Height
1708 mm1690 mm
Width
1800 mm1735 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
PlasticNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
LCD Display-
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)1 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeSplendid Silver and Dignity Brown
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,79,1669,99,900
Ex-Showroom Price
11,01,9008,85,000
RTO
1,22,19065,950
Insurance
54,57648,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,49421,491
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

Ertiga Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Rumion

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Latest Videos

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