Kia to launch 2 new EVs in India in 2025. Check details

Kia recently announced that they are planning to launch two new electric vehicles in the Indian market in 2025. Currently, the brand has not confirmed which electric vehicles they will bring to India. However, we do know that the EV9 is already slated to launch later this year and it will be the flagship vehicle for the manufacturer.

Kia currently only has one electric vehicle currently in the Indian market. It is called the EV6

Earlier, Kia confirmed that the emerging countries would get the electrified version of the Carens. So, it is expected that the electric MPV will make its way to the Indian market. The second model that is expected to launch in India could be the Clavis which is a new SUV that the brand is working on. It will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos. So, Kia is once again trying to create a new segment between the sub-4 meter compact SUV and compact SUVs.

Apart from these two electric vehicles, Kia has also confirmed that they will be launching the EV9 electric SUV in the Indian market. The EV9 is the brand's flagship electric SUV in the global market. The concept version of the EV9 was showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Kia EV9 will be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also underpins the carmaker's first electric car EV6. In terms of its size, the EV9 stands more than five metres in length. In fact, it is of similar proportion compared to its global SUV Telluride. It will be available in either six or seven-seat configurations and offered in two variants called HT Line and GT Line.

As of now, Kia only has one electric model in the Indian market. It is called EV6 and is offered in two variants – GT Line and GT Line AWD. They are priced at ₹60.95 lakh and ₹65.95 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

