Kia EV3 revealed: Will this ‘affordable’ electric car make its way to India?

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 May 2024, 15:33 PM
Kia EV3 uses a 81.4 kWh battery pack that can deliver a range of up to 560 km on a single charge. It can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in
...
Kia has unveiled its new EV3 electric vehicle in the global market. It is a compact electric SUV that is supposed to be affordable but still provide a flagship-like experience. Kia will launch the EV3 in July in Korea and the global launch will happen in a phased manner. The brand has also confirmed that EV3 will launch in Asia in 2025. Kia is aiming to price the EV3 between $ 35,000 and $ 50,000. As of now, there is no official announcement on whether the EV3 will make its way to the Indian market or not.

Kia EV3 will get an 81.4 kWh battery pack on its top-end version. The brand claims a driving range of 560 km on a single charge while the WLTP cycle says that the EV3 will do 600 km on a single charge.Kia is using NCB batteries that are sourced from LG Solutions. The reason behind opting for NCM batteries over LFP batteries is that it has better power output, shorter charging times and better range. The electric vehicle also comes with V2L technology so it can charge other vehicles and power other appliances as well. Kia is using 400V architecture and they claim that the EV3 can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Kia EV3
The EV3 uses the same platform as some other Kia and Hyundai electric vehicles.
Kia EV3
The EV3 uses the same platform as some other Kia and Hyundai electric vehicles.

The EV3 is based on the eGMP platform or Electric Global Modular Platform which is also being used for the Kia EV9, EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Ioniq 6. eGMP is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners of the vehicle and the floorboard consists of the battery pack. This also means short overhangs and a flat floorboard which opens up a lot of space for the occupants in the cabin. Kia says that the EV3 has been specifically made for practicality. It comes with best-in-class storage space of 460 litres and there is a frunk on offer as well.

Also Read : New Kia Carnival spied testing in India without camouflage ahead of launch

Kia is introducing generative AI to their virtual assistant so it can now do more than just change a few controls of the vehicle. For instance, it can answer questions, search for information and suggest places as well. There is ambient lighting, a sliding table console, a 12-inch heads-up display and a relaxation seat for times when the vehicle is being charged or just parked. There are twin screens for the driver's display and infotainment system. Kia is now offering display themes that the driver can choose from and the infotainment system itself comes connected to the Harman Kardon sound system. Moreover, it also supports OTA updates.

First Published Date: 23 May 2024, 15:33 PM IST
TAGS: Kia EV6 Ioniq 5 Ioniq 6 Kia Kia India EV3 electric vehicles EV electric cars

