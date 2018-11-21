HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars

Mahindra Bolero vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹8.53 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
mHawk75K 15 Smart Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1002855.45
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.719.01
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,06,4258,97,126
Ex-Showroom Price
8,71,5647,96,500
RTO
88,26256,790
Insurance
46,09943,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,63119,282
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Cars fitted with CNG kits have come a long, long way since I first bought a compact vehicle from a Korean brand that had company-fitted CNG technology. At the time - back around 2010, many warned against spending the extra on a new car for it to have a cylinder mounted in the boot - partly because the cargo space was lost entirely but mostly over safety and performance-related concerns. But over t...

Read More

Ertiga CNG highway drive review: Same comfort at fraction of running cost
Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 5,00...
Applicable on b4 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 5,00...
Applicable on b6opt & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 9,50...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 9,17...
Applicable on b4 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 15,0...
Applicable on b6 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 25,0...
Applicable on b6opt variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 5,00...
Applicable on b4 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 5,00...
Applicable on b6opt & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 5,00...
Applicable on b4 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 5,00...
Applicable on b6opt & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 5,00...
Applicable on b4 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 5,00...
Applicable on b6opt & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 9,50...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,6...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 10,0...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b4 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b6opt & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 9,50...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 9,17...
Applicable on b4 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 15,0...
Applicable on b6 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 25,0...
Applicable on b6opt variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 6,50...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 9,50...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 9,50...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,6...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 9,50...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 6,50...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b4 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b6opt & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 6,50...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 21,0...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 21,0...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,6...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,6...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b4 variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs....
Applicable on b6opt & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,6...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 21,0...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 6,50...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 10,0...
Applicable on b4 & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer

Trending cars

Find More Cars

Latest Cars in India 2022

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
Audi Q344.89 - 50.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS2.45 Cr Onwards Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2022

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20225.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift6.5 - 10 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch
Tata Punch5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV70012.49 - 22.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2022

Jaguar Epace
Jaguar Epace50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Mahindra S204
Mahindra S204N/A Exp. Price* Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara11 - 18 Lakh Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV12 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Casper
Hyundai Casper4 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details