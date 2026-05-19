Mahindra Bolero facelift: 5 things you should know before spending your money

The facelifted Mahindra Bolero features a host of styling and equipment revisions aimed at keeping the long-running utility vehicle relevant in an increasingly competitive market. While the overall silhouette and mechanical package of the Bolero remain unchanged, the facelift focuses on cosmetic upgrades, convenience features, and improved cabin comfort. The carmaker informed that the changes are largely based on customer feedback.

Priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹9.69 lakh (both ex-showroom), the facelifted Bolero does not receive any mechanical upgrades. Instead, Mahindra has focused on improving everyday usability and enhancing visual appeal. Here are five important things that prospective buyers should know before considering the Bolero facelift:

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1. Refreshed styling

One of the most noticeable updates on the new Bolero is the redesigned front grille. Mahindra has added chrome highlights to the grille, giving the SUV a slightly more modern appearance without changing its traditional upright design. The changes are subtle, but they help freshen up the SUV’s front fascia while preserving the rugged identity that Bolero buyers are familiar with.

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2. New paint option

Mahindra has added a new exterior colour called Stealth Black to the Bolero lineup. Unlike some feature additions limited to higher trims, this new paint option is available across all variants of the SUV. The darker finish gives the Bolero a more contemporary look and expands the range of choices available to buyers.

3. New variant

The facelift also brings a new B8 trim to the Bolero range. Positioned as a more feature-loaded version, the B8 variant adds several upgrades over the lower trims. Apart from the B8 variant, the Bolero is also offered in B4, B6 and B6 OPT trims.

4. More features inside the cabin

Mahindra has updated the Bolero’s interior with several convenience-focused additions. The new B8 variant now gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, USB-C charging ports, and new fog lamps. The SUV also receives diamond-cut alloy wheels, which further differentiate the higher-spec trim from the rest of the lineup. These additions mark a key shift for the Bolero, which has traditionally prioritised durability and practicality over modern in-cabin technology.

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5. Improved comfort and ride quality

The updated Bolero now comes with improved seat cushioning aimed at enhancing passenger comfort during long drives and rough-road usage. Mahindra has also added leatherette seat covers on the higher variants and bottle holders integrated into the door trims for added practicality.

Although the engine and drivetrain remain unchanged, Mahindra says the suspension has been updated and retuned with its new RideFlo technology. The revised setup is expected to offer better ride comfort and stability, particularly on uneven road surfaces where the Bolero is commonly used.

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