Planning to buy the Mahindra Scorpio N? 5 things to know before spending your money
- The Mahindra Scorpio-N combines ladder-frame toughness with premium features and ADAS. Here are 5 key highlights buyers should know before purchasing.
The 2025 Mahindra Scorpio-N continues to stand out as a premium body-on-frame SUV, combining rugged off-road prowess with a feature-rich cabin and three-row practicality. Here are five key highlights of the updated SUV that you should know before making a purchase decision:
1. Body-on-frame SUV with 4WD capability
The Scorpio-N retains a ladder-frame chassis, boasting stronger off-road credentials and durability. Select diesel variants are equipped with Mahindra’s 4XPLOR four-wheel-drive system along with multiple terrain modes, making it suitable for expeditions off the beaten path.
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2. Powerful petrol and diesel engine options
Under the hood, the Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine producing 200 bhp and up to 380 Nm, alongside a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine delivering up to 172 bhp and 400 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
3. Feature-loaded cabin with premium touches
Stepping inside reveals upmarket interiors wrapped in leatherette with comfortable seats offering strong outward visibility. The dashboard is fitted with a 10.24-inch infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while further creature comforts include a Sony 12-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat. The SUV also offers roof-mounted rear AC vents and a spacious three-row cabin layout.
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4. Five-star safety rating with ADAS features
The Scorpio-N has secured a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. Safety equipment includes six airbags, ESC, hill hold and hill descent control, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and a 360-degree camera. Higher trims now also get Level 2 ADAS features such as forward collision alert and lane departure warning.
5. Wide variant range with pricing from ₹13.99 lakh
Mahindra offers the Scorpio-N in multiple trims and drivetrain combinations, including rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. Prices range from ₹13.99 lakh to ₹24.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4WD variants start at 18.09 lakh, while ADAS-equipped versions are priced from ₹20.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
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