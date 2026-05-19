5 MPVs I would choose if I were upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

If you're looking to upgrade from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, here's a quick and comprehensive look at the top five options.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most value-for-money three-row MPVs in India that has been dominating the roads of the country for quite a long time. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a leading revenue churner for the brand. Sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena retail network, the MPV is popular among personal buyers as well as fleet operators. However, with rapidly evolving consumer preferences, many Ertiga owners look to upgrade to a premium option.

Upgrading from a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga means the consumer is likely looking for more premium features, stronger engine performance, a plusher cabin, or higher safety standards while maintaining the practicality of three-row seating. Your choice will likely depend on whether you want a familiar experience with better styling, more tech-heavy interiors, or a significant jump in size and status. The choice will likely depend on whether the customer wants a familiar experience with better styling, more tech-heavy interiors, or a significant jump in size and status.

If you're looking to upgrade from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the best MPV choices range from the upmarket Maruti Suzuki XL6 to luxurious hybrids like the Toyota Innova Hycross. Here's a quick and comprehensive look at the top five options.