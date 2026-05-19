5 MPVs I would choose if I were upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
If you're looking to upgrade from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, here's a quick and comprehensive look at the top five options.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most value-for-money three-row MPVs in India that has been dominating the roads of the country for quite a long time. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a leading revenue churner for the brand. Sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena retail network, the MPV is popular among personal buyers as well as fleet operators. However, with rapidly evolving consumer preferences, many Ertiga owners look to upgrade to a premium option.
Upgrading from a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga means the consumer is likely looking for more premium features, stronger engine performance, a plusher cabin, or higher safety standards while maintaining the practicality of three-row seating. Your choice will likely depend on whether you want a familiar experience with better styling, more tech-heavy interiors, or a significant jump in size and status. The choice will likely depend on whether the customer wants a familiar experience with better styling, more tech-heavy interiors, or a significant jump in size and status.
If you're looking to upgrade from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the best MPV choices range from the upmarket Maruti Suzuki XL6 to luxurious hybrids like the Toyota Innova Hycross. Here's a quick and comprehensive look at the top five options.
Engine1,462 cc
Mileage20.27- 26.32 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes as a more upmarket iteration of the Ertiga, which is sold through the Nexa retail network. It is essentially a direct step up from Ertiga, for those customers who seek the same brand reliability, trusted service network and similar maintenance cost as Ertiga. Priced between ₹12.56 lakh and ₹14.61 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki XL6 sports a SUV-like styling, captain seats in the second row, ventilated seats, a better sound-insulated cabin, etc.
Engine1,493 cc
Mileage12.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
The Kia Carens is basically a model that bridges the gap between an MPV and an SUV. The Carens offers a significantly more premium interior than the Ertiga. It gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, better interior materials, and highly robust safety features like six airbags as standard. This is a perfect choice for a consumer seeking to upgrade to a tech-aided, feature-laden MPV. The wide range of powertrain choices includes a punchy 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a refined 1.5-litre diesel engine, further enhancing its appeal to consumers. The Kia Carens is often seen as the direct, more modern rival to the Ertiga.
Engine2,393 cc
Mileage9 kmpl
TransmissionManual
For an Ertiga owner who is seeking a rugged, powerful, tried and tested workhorse, the Innova Crysta is a perfect choice. The legendary MPV is a direct successor to the Toyota Innova, and it has been in the Indian market for quite some time. The leading revenue churner for Toyota in India is not only popular among personal buyers, but also among the fleet operators. This no-nonsense MPV comes with a tough ladder-frame chassis promising unparalleled highway stability. The high-torque 2.4-litre diesel engine producing 148 bhp power and 343 Nm torque, makes perfect sense for long family road trips and driving on hilly terrain.
Engine1,987 cc
Mileage16.13-23.24 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Toyota Innova Hycross is the ultimate premium MPV upgrade for an Ertiga owner. This brings the customer a much larger cabin, highly refined performance, and technologically advanced features. The large MPV is an even more premium version of the Innova Crysta and promises a commanding road presence. The hybrid powertrain promises incredible fuel efficiency. Inside the cabin, the theatre-like second-row Ottoman seats ensure a highly comfortable experience during long journeys.
Engine42-51.4 kWh cc
Speed166 kmph
If you are an owner of a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and are planning to upgrade to an electric MPV, the Kia Carens Clavis EV makes perfect sense. Priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Carens Clavis EV is an electric three-row family MPV offering a premium and tech-loaded cabin tailored for large families. It is the only dedicated six/seven-seater electric MPV in the sub- ₹25 lakh price bracket in India. Battery pack options for the MPV include a 42 kWh unit and a larger 51.4 kWh unit, promising up to 404 km and 490 km range per charge, respectively.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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