Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Performance and pricing comparison

CNG-powered family cars continue to gain popularity as buyers look for lower running costs without moving to EVs. Nissan has entered the space with the Gravite CNG, using a dealer-installed twin-cylinder retrofit kit that keeps its 7-seat layout usable. Maruti Suzuki , meanwhile, continues with its factory-fitted Ertiga S-CNG, a model that already has a strong presence among family and fleet buyers. While both target economic commuting, they approach the segment from very different ends of the market.

Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Price and variants

The Nissan Gravite line-up starts at ₹5.65 lakh and goes up to ₹8.93 lakh (both ex-showroom). Its retrofit CNG package carries an introductory price of ₹82,999 and is available through authorised dealerships in select cities.

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The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga range is positioned higher overall. The VXi S-CNG variant is priced at ₹10.76 lakh, while the better-equipped ZXi S-CNG costs ₹11.82 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Specifications Comparison Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Nissan Gravite Engine 1462.0 cc 999.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,CNG Petrol Check detailed comparison

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki new mystery SUV spotted testing alongside Brezza facelift

Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Powertrain and performance

Nissan equips the Gravite with a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox and the brand’s EZ Shift automated manual transmission. The company claims a fuel efficiency figure of up to 24 km/kg for the CNG-equipped version.

The Ertiga S-CNG uses Maruti Suzuki’s larger 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In CNG mode, output stands at 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm. The MPV delivers a claimed efficiency of 26.11 km/kg.

Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Space and practicality

The Ertiga is the bigger vehicle in this comparison, measuring 4,395 mm in length with a 2,740 mm wheelbase. That translates into a roomier cabin, especially for third-row passengers.

The Gravite is more compact at 3,987 mm long and rides on a 2,636 mm wheelbase. This, in principle, restricts the amount of legroom available inside the cabin.

Also Read : Nissan Gravite introduced with twin-cylinder CNG retrofitment kit

Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Suspension and CNG tank setup

The Gravite uses MacPherson struts at the front and a rear twist-beam arrangement. Its CNG system uses twin 25-litre cylinders packaged in the luggage area.

Maruti Suzuki equips the Ertiga with MacPherson strut suspension at the front and a torsion beam setup at the rear. The S-CNG version uses a 60-litre water-equivalent tank.

Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Features and ownership

Nissan offers the Gravite with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, JBL speakers, an air purifier and dual dash cams in higher trims. The company also provides a 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty on CNG kit components through the retrofit partner.

The Ertiga S-CNG focuses more on comfort and safety equipment for family use. Features include SmartPlay Pro infotainment, rear AC vents with dedicated controls, cruise control, hill hold assist and six airbags. Maruti Suzuki offers a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km, with extended coverage options available.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki new mystery SUV spotted testing alongside Brezza facelift

Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Which one is for you?

The Gravite CNG positions itself as a more affordable entry point into 7-seat CNG mobility, especially for buyers prioritising lower upfront costs. The Ertiga S-CNG, on the other hand, offers a more usable boot and a factory-integrated CNG package, with stronger performance and a broader feature list. The choice between the two ultimately depends on whether buyers value affordability more or overall MPV practicality.

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