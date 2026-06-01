Scorpio, Thar and Bolero help lift Mahindra SUV sales 11% in May 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra ended May 2026 with growth across its major vehicle businesses. The company sold 99,636 vehicles in total, including exports, up 20 per cent year on year. SUVs remained a key volume driver, while commercial vehicles, three-wheelers and overseas shipments also posted healthy gains.

Mahindra’s utility vehicle business continued to anchor overall sales. The company sold 58,021 SUVs in the domestic market in May, up 11 per cent from a year earlier. Including exports, SUV volumes stood at 59,573 units for the month.

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For the year to date through May 2026, domestic utility vehicle sales reached 1,14,352 units, compared with 1,04,761 units in the same period last year. That works out to a 9 per cent increase. The numbers underline how central the SUV business remains to Mahindra’s monthly performance.

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Commercial vehicles added scale

Mahindra also reported growth in domestic commercial vehicle sales. The segment reached 24,079 units in May, reflecting a 19 per cent increase year on year. This suggests that demand was not limited to passenger-focused models alone.

Within the category, light commercial vehicles under 2 tonnes rose to 3,490 units, up 35 per cent. The 2-tonne to 3.5-tonne category contributed 20,589 units, marking a 16 per cent rise. Year-to-date volumes in these two categories also moved higher, pointing to steady demand in the load-carrying business.

Three-wheelers delivered the sharpest jump

The biggest percentage gain came from Mahindra’s three-wheeler business, including electric three-wheelers. Sales jumped to 12,536 units in May from 6,635 units a year earlier, a rise of 89 per cent. For the year to date, volumes climbed to 22,435 units, up 85 per cent.

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Exports strengthen the mix

Exports added another layer to the month’s performance. Mahindra shipped 5,000 vehicles overseas in May 2026, compared with 3,646 units in the same month last year. That is a 37 per cent increase.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “In May, we achieved SUV sales of 58,021 units, a growth of 11 per cent and total vehicle sales stood at 99,636, a 20 per cent YoY growth. The sustained demand across our portfolio continues, constrained by supply chain challenges due to manpower shortages at select suppliers."

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