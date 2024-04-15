Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi

4 out of 5
6/11
9.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.51 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Ertiga specs and features

Ertiga LXi Latest Updates

Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga LXi (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.42 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LXi

  • Engine Type: K 15 Smart Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
    • Mileage of LXi is 20.51 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi Price

    LXi
    ₹9.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,35,000
    RTO
    62,100
    Insurance
    44,753
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,42,353
    EMI@20,255/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    K 15 Smart Hybrid
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bph@rpm)
    102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.51 kmpl
    Driving Range
    923 Km
    Drivertrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Battery
    Lithium Ion
    Other
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Front Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Width
    1735 mm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Wheelbase
    2740 mm
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    -
    Third Raw AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    No
    Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
    No
    Keyless Start/Button Start
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust Pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub-Strips
    No
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Daytime Running Light
    No
    Fog Lights
    -
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Mirrors
    No
    Lights on Venity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    Display
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Traction Control System(TC/TCS)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    3rd Row Seat Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Interior
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi EMI
    EMI18,229 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,48,117
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,48,117
    Interest Amount
    2,45,644
    Payable Amount
    10,93,761

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga other Variants

    VXi
    ₹10.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,49,000
    RTO
    68,940
    Insurance
    48,949
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,67,389
    EMI@22,942/mo
    VXi CNG
    ₹12.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXi
    ₹12.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi AT
    ₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZXi Plus
    ₹13.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXi CNG
    ₹13.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXi AT
    ₹14.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZXi Plus AT
    ₹14.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
