HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Maruti Suzuki XL6

Filters
Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0119.01
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
K 15 Smart HybridK15B Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
855.45855.45
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
13
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,97,12611,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
7,96,5009,98,000
RTO
56,79083,470
Insurance
43,33642,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,28224,393
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Cars fitted with CNG kits have come a long, long way since I first bought a compact vehicle from a Korean brand that had company-fitted CNG technology. At the time - back around 2010, many warned against spending the extra on a new car for it to have a cylinder mounted in the boot - partly because the cargo space was lost entirely but mostly over safety and performance-related concerns. But over t...

Read More

Ertiga CNG highway drive review: Same comfort at fraction of running cost

Trending cars

Find More Cars

Latest Cars in India 2022

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
Audi Q344.89 - 50.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS2.45 Cr Onwards Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2022

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20225.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift6.5 - 10 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch
Tata Punch5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV70012.49 - 22.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2022

Jaguar Epace
Jaguar Epace50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Mahindra S204
Mahindra S204N/A Exp. Price* Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara11 - 18 Lakh Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV12 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Casper
Hyundai Casper4 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details