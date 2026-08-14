In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Ertiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Ertiga
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4