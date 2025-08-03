MAHINDRA Bolero Mileage

Bolero BS6: Built for India’s Toughest Roads

The Mahindra Bolero BS6 continues to be a robust and reliable option for rural and semi-urban India. Its updated 1.5L mHAWK75 diesel engine offers good torque and efficiency (16-18 kmpl), making it ideal for rough roads and long distances. Though its boxy design is dated, minor BS6 updates like new bumpers, grille and decals add to its appeal. The interior is basic yet functional, with essential features like AC, digital cluster and power windows in higher trims. Thanks to Mahindra's extensive network, servicing is easy even in remote areas. In terms of practicality, durability and low running costs, the Bolero continues to hold its own where it is needed the most.

By: Munna Singh ( Aug 3, 2025 )