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MAHINDRA Bolero Mileage

₹7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3.6
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Mahindra Bolero Variants Wise Mileage

Mahindra Bolero price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero comes in 4 variants. Mahindra Bolero's top variant is B8.
4 Variants Available
Bolero B4
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹7.99 Lakhs*
Bolero B6
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹8.69 Lakhs*
Bolero B6 Opt
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra Bolero Alternatives

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.3 - 14.09 Lakhs
+6
Mileage: 18.4-24.1 kmpl
Check OffersSonet MileageBolerovsSonet
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 17.2 kmpl
Check OffersBolero Neo MileageBolerovsBolero Neo

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Mahindra Bolero User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Bolero BS6: Built for India’s Toughest Roads
The Mahindra Bolero BS6 continues to be a robust and reliable option for rural and semi-urban India. Its updated 1.5L mHAWK75 diesel engine offers good torque and efficiency (16-18 kmpl), making it ideal for rough roads and long distances. Though its boxy design is dated, minor BS6 updates like new bumpers, grille and decals add to its appeal. The interior is basic yet functional, with essential features like AC, digital cluster and power windows in higher trims. Thanks to Mahindra's extensive network, servicing is easy even in remote areas. In terms of practicality, durability and low running costs, the Bolero continues to hold its own where it is needed the most.
By: Munna Singh (Aug 3, 2025)
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Bolero BS6: Rugged, Reliable, Ready for Any Road
The Mahindra Bolero BS6 remains a tough, no-nonsense SUV ideal for rural and commercial use. Its 1.5L mHawk75 diesel engine offers modest performance but strong low-end torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and micro-hybrid tech for efficiency. Real-world mileage ranges from 14–18 km/l, and the 180mm ground clearance suits rough roads. While the design feels dated, updates like a refreshed grille and touchscreen infotainment bring some modernity. The cabin is basic but functional, with essential features and solid durability. Backed by Mahindra’s vast service network and low maintenance costs, the Bolero is a reliable workhorse that gets the job done.
By: Vikas Singh (Aug 3, 2025)
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Good express Highway relax driving
Low maintenance and stylish looks with attractive headlights make it a great family car. It's a versatile vehicle with good mileage and offers a smooth experience on highways.
By: Ajay Ananda Raut (Jul 29, 2025)
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Mahindra Bolero speed is very good
The Mahindra Bolero is very stylish and good-looking. Its servicing is excellent, and the mileage and build quality are also impressive. Overall, it's a great car, and I highly recommend it to everyone.
By: Amitesh Kumar (Jul 23, 2025)
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"A Rugged Workhorse for the Tough Roads"
The Bolero B4, powered by a 1.5L mHawk75 diesel engine with 75 bhp and 210 Nm torque, delivers a rugged driving experience ideal for rough terrains. Its ladder-frame chassis and RWD offer solid control and a commanding presence, though ride quality can feel bouncy. The gearbox is smooth but may vibrate at times. Interiors are basic with manual AC, power steering, and durable build, but lack modern features. Rear seats are cramped, and boot space is limited. Mileage ranges from 14–19 kmpl, and maintenance is low. Reliability is strong, though the DEF tank affects ground clearance and costs extra to replace.
By: Bhagwan swaroop (Jul 23, 2025)
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