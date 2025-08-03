MAHINDRA Bolero Mileage

Bolero BS6: Rugged, Reliable, Ready for Any RoadThe Mahindra Bolero BS6 remains a tough, no-nonsense SUV ideal for rural and commercial use. Its 1.5L mHawk75 diesel engine offers modest performance but strong low-end torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and micro-hybrid tech for efficiency. Real-world mileage ranges from 14–18 km/l, and the 180mm ground clearance suits rough roads. While the design feels dated, updates like a refreshed grille and touchscreen infotainment bring some modernity. The cabin is basic but functional, with essential features and solid durability. Backed by Mahindra’s vast service network and low maintenance costs, the Bolero is a reliable workhorse that gets the job done.By: Vikas Singh (Aug 3, 2025)