|Engine
|1462 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Ertiga VXi CNG, equipped with a K15C and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹12.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ertiga offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ertiga VXi CNG is available in 7 colour options: Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Pearl Midnight Black, Prime Oxford Blue, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Splendid Silver.
The Ertiga VXi CNG is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Ertiga's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Rumion priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 14.21 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki XL6 priced between ₹11.57 Lakhs - 14.53 Lakhs.
The Ertiga VXi CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.