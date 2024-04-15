Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga VXi CNG in Delhi is Rs. 12.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi CNG Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga VXi CNG in Delhi is Rs. 12.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi CNG is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition on Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: K 15B Max Torque: 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres Mileage of VXi CNG is 26.11 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less