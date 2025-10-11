Bolero NeoPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImages
1/15

MAHINDRA Bolero Neo Mileage

₹8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3.9
643
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Colours
Variants
Compare

Mahindra Bolero Neo Variants Wise Mileage

Mahindra Bolero Neo price starts at ₹ 8.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero Neo comes in 5 variants. Mahindra Bolero Neo's top variant is N10 (O).
5 Variants Available
Bolero Neo N4
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹8.69 Lakhs*
Bolero Neo N8
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.45 Lakhs*
Bolero Neo N10 R
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

Mahindra Bolero Neo Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7.32 - 14.15 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 17.01-24.08 kmpl
Check OffersNexon MileageBolero NeovsNexon
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.37 - 14.55 Lakhs
+3
Mileage: 18.06-21.2 kmpl
Check OffersXUV 3XO MileageBolero NeovsXUV 3XO
UPCOMING
Mahindra New Bolero

Mahindra New Bolero

10 - 12 Lakhs
 
Alert Me When Launched New Bolero DetailsView upcoming Cars
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.3 - 14.09 Lakhs
+6
Mileage: 18.4-24.1 kmpl
Check OffersSonet MileageBolero NeovsSonet
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Mileage: 16 kmpl
Check OffersBolero MileageBolero NeovsBolero
Isuzu D-Max

Isuzu D-Max

10.55 - 11.4 Lakhs
Mileage: 12.4 kmpl
Check OffersD-Max MileageBolero NeovsD-Max

Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Bolero Neo.
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Tata Nexon
VS
Mahindra Bolero NeoSelect model
Tata NexonSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Airbags
Seats Aerial View
Front Air Vents
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Mahindra Bolero Neo User Reviews & Ratings

Write a Review

User Reviews

Perfect 7 seater beast suv in budget
The look is great and comfort is excellent. In our family, we have 6 adults and 2 kids, and we fit perfectly in this 7-seater SUV. Overall, we really like it. Plus, we enjoy two key benefits: it is a real-wheel drive and runs on diesel. Just loving our beast — Bolero Neo N10
By: Vivek patel (Oct 11, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect and amazing comfort with great mileage
It's looking great waw stylish and a great performance with amazing mileage good comfort level all over conditions.
By: Krishan Kumar (Aug 17, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Bolero Neo – Rugged by Roots, Rebel by Road
The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the perfect blend of rugged charm and urban comfort. With its bold design, strong stance, and commanding road presence, it’s built for those who dare to take the unbeaten path. Powered by the engine, it delivers robust performance, while features like micro-hybrid technology and multi-terrain capability make it equally suited for city drives and rural adventures. The Neo doesn’t just carry passengers — it carries attitude, safety, and a proud legacy. Inside, the Bolero Neo impresses with a modern dashboard, comfortable 7-seater layout, and Bluetooth connectivity — proving that it’s not just tough, but also tech-savvy. Whether you're cruising through the city or taking on rough terrain, the Bolero Neo stands tall as India’s most trusted SUV, reborn for a new generation.
By: Srikanth (Jul 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Mahindra Bolero Neo: Best stylish performance
The Mahindra Bolero Neo is a sturdy 7-seater MUV with a boxy, utilitarian design with high ground clearance for rough terrains. Bolero Neo N10 On Road Price | Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 Features & Specs Powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 100 PS and 260 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, it returns an ARAI claimed mileage of 17.29 kmpl with the actual figures being 17 kmpl highway and 13 kmpl in the city. The boot space is 384 litres Bolero Neo N10 On Road Price | Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 Features & Specs Priced between ₹9.97 - 12.18 Lakh, this SUV is a simple, fuel-efficient SUV that prioritises utility over premium features.
By: Tarun Dodiya (Jul 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Mahindra bolero neo
Built on a body‑on‑frame ladder chassis (shared with Scorpio & Thar), the Neo is tough, abuse-friendly, and ideal for rough roads. Frequently praised for its reliability, especially in rural areas—with minimal issues even at high mileage. One of the only sub‑4 m SUVs to offer a 7‑seat configuration—and even a 9‑seat variant with the Bolero Neo Plus. Generous legroom in the first two rows; the second-row bench-style seat comfortably fits three adults. Boot space of ~384 L with all 7 seats up; expandable when rear rows are folded. The 9‑seater Plus offers even more cargo flexibility.
By: Ajith (Jul 21, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow
HomeNew CarsMahindra CarsMahindra Bolero Neo Mileage

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs
Check Offers
Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.78 Cr
Check Offers
Renault Duster

Renault Duster

10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

19.9 - 23.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details