MAHINDRA Bolero Neo Mileage

Bolero Neo – Rugged by Roots, Rebel by Road

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the perfect blend of rugged charm and urban comfort. With its bold design, strong stance, and commanding road presence, it’s built for those who dare to take the unbeaten path. Powered by the engine, it delivers robust performance, while features like micro-hybrid technology and multi-terrain capability make it equally suited for city drives and rural adventures. The Neo doesn’t just carry passengers — it carries attitude, safety, and a proud legacy. Inside, the Bolero Neo impresses with a modern dashboard, comfortable 7-seater layout, and Bluetooth connectivity — proving that it’s not just tough, but also tech-savvy. Whether you're cruising through the city or taking on rough terrain, the Bolero Neo stands tall as India’s most trusted SUV, reborn for a new generation.

By: Srikanth ( Jul 22, 2025 )