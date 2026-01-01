|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Bolero Neo N10 R, equipped with a 1.5L I4 mHawk 100 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹11.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bolero Neo offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bolero Neo N10 R is available in 6 colour options: Stealth Black, Pearl White, Diamond White, Rocky Beige, Concrete Grey, Jeans Blue.
The Bolero Neo N10 R is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 100 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm of torque.
In the Bolero Neo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Tata Nexon priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 14.15 Lakhs.
The Bolero Neo N10 R has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.