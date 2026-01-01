hamburger icon
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo Front Right Side
Mahindra Bolero Neo Front View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Grille
Mahindra Bolero Neo Rear View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Taillight
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 R

3.5 out of 5
11.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Bolero Neo Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Bolero Neo N10 R

Bolero Neo N10 R Prices

The Bolero Neo N10 R, equipped with a 1.5L I4 mHawk 100 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹11.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bolero Neo N10 R Mileage

All variants of the Bolero Neo offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bolero Neo N10 R Colours

The Bolero Neo N10 R is available in 6 colour options: Stealth Black, Pearl White, Diamond White, Rocky Beige, Concrete Grey, Jeans Blue.

Bolero Neo N10 R Engine and Transmission

The Bolero Neo N10 R is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 100 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm of torque.

Bolero Neo N10 R vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bolero Neo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Tata Nexon priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 14.15 Lakhs.

Bolero Neo N10 R Specs & Features

The Bolero Neo N10 R has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 R Price

Bolero Neo N10 R

₹11.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,000
RTO
97,662
Insurance
50,053
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,27,215
EMI@24,228/mo
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 R Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
15 / 75 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
384 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1817 mm
Width
1795 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
No
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch Screen

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
EMI21,805 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,14,493
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,14,493
Interest Amount
2,93,832
Payable Amount
13,08,325

Mahindra Bolero Neo other Variants

Bolero Neo N4

₹10.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,000
RTO
88,038
Insurance
46,004
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,03,542
EMI@21,570/mo
Bolero Neo N8

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,45,000
RTO
94,688
Insurance
48,801
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,88,989
EMI@23,407/mo
Bolero Neo N11

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
99,412
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,49,701
EMI@24,712/mo
Bolero Neo N10 (O)

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,000
RTO
1,43,125
Insurance
52,629
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,45,254
EMI@26,765/mo
