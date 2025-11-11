In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3