Top 10 SUVs sold in January: Tata Punch takes crown from Nexon

Tata Punch and Nexon continue to be two of India's best-selling SUVs as the duo ended January as the top two models in the segment. This is the first time that the Punch has reached the top position since its launch two years ago, evicting Nexon from the throne it held for most parts of the last one year. Mahindra Scorpio-N has also gained big last month and has now eclipsed the likes of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara. Here is a look at the top 10 SUVs sold in India in January.

Tata Punch:

Punch, Tata's smallest SUV, has taken the biggest strides in January as the model jumped to number one place, beating Nexon. Tata Motors sold 17,978 units of the small SUV, up by about 50 per cent compared to January last year when the carmaker sold 12,006 units. Tata Motors recently launched the EV version and the CNG avatar of the SUV, both of which have helped to bolster its sales.

Tata Nexon:

After its launch in a new avatar in September, the new Nexon continues to be one of the most popular SUVs in India. In January, the Nexon 2023 registered 17,182 units, which is around 10 per cent more than what Tata Motors could sell during the same month last year. Tata Motors is expected to launch the CNG version of the SUV soon. A concept Nexon SUV with CNG kit was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held earlier this month. This could help Nexon as a brand to garner more sales numbers in coming days.

Maruti Brezza:

Brezza continues to be Maruti Suzuki's best bet in the SUV segment in India. Placed at number three, theBrezza found 15,303 homes across the country last month. It managed around 7 per cent growth compared to the same month previous year when Maruti sold 14,359 units of the SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio:

The biggest gainer among all SUVs in January was Mahindra's flagship Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic SUVs. The Scorpio as a brand grew by 64 per cent in terms of sales with the carmaker delivering 14,293 units of the SUV last month. In January last year, Mahindra could sell only 8,715 units of Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic models. Scorpio continues to do better than some of its Korean rivals the four-metre SUV segment.

Maruti Fronx:

Fronx remains Maruti's second best-selling model in the SUV segment. The model, which is based on Maruti's premium hatchback Baleno, saw 13,643 units sold last month. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to launch the hybrid version of its smallest SUV. It recently introduced a special edition of the Fronx crossover christened the Velocity Edition.

Maruti Grand Vitara:

Maruti's answer to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos has finally managed to climb up the top 10 SUV ladder to end January at number six. The carmaker sold 13,438 units of the compact SUV which is offered in strong hybrid version as well. It has witnessed nearly 55 per cent growth in terms of sales compared to January last year when Maruti sold 8,662 units of the Grand Vitara.

Hyundai Creta:

Recently launched with massive updates in its latest facelift edition, Creta is expected to climb up the sales charts soon. The SUV, which still remains Hyundai's best-selling model in India, found 13,212 takers in January, down from 15,037 units delivered during the same month last year. However, according to its booking trends, Creta is expected to sell more in coming months.

Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai continues to lag behind in the sub-compact SUV segment with the Venue ending January at number three on the list. Placed at eight overall, the Venue clocked 11,831 units last month, up by 10 per cent from January last year.

Kia Sonet:

Kia's smallest SUV Sonet finished just behind its Korean rival in January with 11,530 units sold across India last month. The recent facelift version has helped the SUV clock 25 per cent growth compared to January last year when the carmaker sold 9,261 units.

Mahindra Bolero:

Mahindra's iconic and one of the oldest models finished the top 10 charts with 9,964 units sold last month. The SUV, known for its go-anywhere character, continues to grow with 16 per cent rise in sales. In January last year, Mahindra sold 8,574 units of the model, which also includes the Bolero Neo SUV.

