In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Kia
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3