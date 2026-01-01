|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|20.51 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Ertiga VXi, equipped with a K15C Smart Hybrid and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹11.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ertiga deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.51 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ertiga VXi is available in 7 colour options: Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Pearl Midnight Black, Prime Oxford Blue, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Splendid Silver.
The Ertiga VXi is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Ertiga's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Rumion priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 14.21 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki XL6 priced between ₹11.57 Lakhs - 14.53 Lakhs.
The Ertiga VXi has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Speed.