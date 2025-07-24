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MARUTI SUZUKI XL6 Mileage

₹11.52 - 14.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3.9
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 20.97 kmpl. The Manual CNG variant has a mileage of 26.32 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 20.27 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual20.97 kmpl
CNGManual26.32 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic20.27 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Variants Wise Mileage

Maruti Suzuki XL6 price starts at ₹ 11.52 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki XL6's top variant is Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone.
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Petrol
CNG
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9 Variants Available
XL6 Zeta MT Petrol
20.97 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.52 Lakhs*
XL6 Zeta MT CNG
26.32 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹12.43 Lakhs*
XL6 Alpha MT Petrol
20.97 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alternatives

Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs
Mileage: 20.11-26.11 kmpl
Check OffersRumion MileageXL6vsRumion
Renault Duster

Renault Duster

10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
+5
 
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UPCOMING
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

10.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Mileage: 19.89 kmpl
Alert Me When Launched Taigun Facelift DetailsView upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 20.3 - 26.11 kmpl
Check OffersErtiga MileageXL6vsErtiga
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

10.99 - 12.77 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 12.6 kmpl
Check OffersCarens MileageXL6vsCarens
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.31 - 14.45 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 16.39-16.94 kmpl
Check OffersJimny MileageXL6vsJimny

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki XL6 User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Maruti xl6 ownership review: 2 years
Having owned the maruti xl6 for nearly 2 years, i can confidently say that the vehicle excels in delivering comfort- especially on long journeys. The spacious cabin and cushioned ride significantly enhance overall travel experience, making it a great option for family road trips. One of the key highlights has been the fuel efficiency. On highways, the xl6 offers an impressive mileage of around 21km/l with 2-4 passengers and approx 19km/l with full load of 6 passengers which is commendable for car in this segment. That said, the vehicle does fall short in certain areas. The pickup feels underwhelming and there's noticeable lag when accelerating. Also, the interiod build and material quality aren't exaclty premium. The inclusion of 360 degree camera is a strong plus making tight parking and navigation through traffic much easier. Final: with its 6 seater capacity, good fuel economy and practical features, the maruti xl 6 delivers solid value for money.
By: Kushagra (Jul 24, 2025)
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