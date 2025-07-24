Maruti xl6 ownership review: 2 years

Having owned the maruti xl6 for nearly 2 years, i can confidently say that the vehicle excels in delivering comfort- especially on long journeys. The spacious cabin and cushioned ride significantly enhance overall travel experience, making it a great option for family road trips. One of the key highlights has been the fuel efficiency. On highways, the xl6 offers an impressive mileage of around 21km/l with 2-4 passengers and approx 19km/l with full load of 6 passengers which is commendable for car in this segment. That said, the vehicle does fall short in certain areas. The pickup feels underwhelming and there's noticeable lag when accelerating. Also, the interiod build and material quality aren't exaclty premium. The inclusion of 360 degree camera is a strong plus making tight parking and navigation through traffic much easier. Final: with its 6 seater capacity, good fuel economy and practical features, the maruti xl 6 delivers solid value for money.

By: Kushagra ( Jul 24, 2025 )