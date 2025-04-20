hamburger icon
BMW 3 Series LWB On Road Price in Ahmedabad

BMW 3 Series LWB Front Left Side
68.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
3 Series LWB Price in Ahmedabad

BMW 3 Series LWB on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 68.09 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport₹ 68.09 Lakhs
BMW 3 Series LWB Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport

₹68.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,60,000
RTO
2,75,400
Insurance
2,72,854
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
68,08,754
EMI@1,46,347/mo
BMW 3 Series LWB FAQs

The on-road price of BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Ahmedabad is Rs. 68.09 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 2.75 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW 3 Series LWB in Ahmedabad is Rs. 1.38 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Ahmedabad are Rs. 2.73 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Ahmedabad includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 62.60 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 2.75 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.73 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 68.09 Lakhs.

