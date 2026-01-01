|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The 3 Series LWB 50 Jahre Edition, equipped with a B48 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹73.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 3 Series LWB offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 3 Series LWB 50 Jahre Edition is available in 4 colour options: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, Skyscraper Metallic.
The 3 Series LWB 50 Jahre Edition is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm of torque.
In the 3 Series LWB's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹74.4 Lakhs - 74.4 Lakhs or the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs.
The 3 Series LWB 50 Jahre Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.