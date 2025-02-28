HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsBMW3 Series LWBOn Road Price in Bangalore

BMW 3 Series LWB On Road Price in Bangalore

BMW 3 Series LWB Front Left Side
1/1
76.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
3 Series LWB Price in Bangalore

BMW 3 Series LWB on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 76.86 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport₹ 76.86 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW 3 Series LWB Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

330Li M Sport

₹76.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,60,000
RTO
11,52,800
Insurance
2,72,854
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
76,86,154
EMI@1,65,205/mo
Close

BMW 3 Series LWB Alternatives

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
5 Series Price in Bangalore
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

60.6 - 65 Lakhs
3 Series Gran Limousine Price in Bangalore
Audi A6

Audi A6

64.41 - 70.79 Lakhs
A6 Price in Bangalore
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

68.25 Lakhs
S90 Price in Bangalore
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

69.2 Lakhs Onwards
M340i Price in Bangalore
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

55 - 61 Lakhs
C-Class Price in Bangalore

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    BMW X7

    1.3 - 1.34 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW XM

    2.6 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW X1

    50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW Z4

    90.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW X5

    97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

BMW 3 Series LWB News

The BMW 3 Series will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options.
BMW 3 Series LWB launched at 62.60 lakh in India. Check its performance, features and colours
28 Feb 2025
Cars are seen at Volkswagen's electric fleet production line in Emden, Germany. US President Donald Trump is planning to impose 25 per cent tariff on vehicles imported from European countries soon.
Donald Trump's tariffs pose challenge for Europe's carmakers like Volkswagen, Mercedes
28 Feb 2025
BMW is putting finishing touches to its next-generation of electric cars that promise better drivability, more range and quicker charging.
Gen 6 batteries on BMW EVs promise to muscle out competition. Here's how
24 Feb 2025
The Gen6 BMW Neue Klasse electric cars will promise 30 per cent faster charging and 30 per cent additional range compared to the current crop of EVs of the brand.
New BMW iX3 to get 800V Neue Klasse Gen6 eDrive EV tech, promises over 804 km range and 30% faster charging
23 Feb 2025
BYD Sealion 7 premium electric SUV competes with rivals such as BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which electric should be your best bet?
19 Feb 2025
 BMW 3 Series LWB News

BMW Videos

The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The BMW X1 LWB Electric has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase electric SUV launched at Auto Expo 2025. Check price range, battery, features
19 Jan 2025
The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will come powered by two petrol and two diesel engine options. The turbo petrol motor generates 298 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph just under five seconds.
India-bound BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe unveiled: Exclusive first look
25 Nov 2024
Top Luxury Cars

BMW 3 Series LWB FAQs

The on-road price of BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Bangalore is Rs. 76.86 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Bangalore amount to Rs. 11.53 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW 3 Series LWB in Bangalore is Rs. 1.56 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Bangalore are Rs. 2.73 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Bangalore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 62.60 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 11.53 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.73 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 76.86 Lakhs.

