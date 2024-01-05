Audi Q5 on road price in Madurai starts from Rs. 81.31 Lakhs.
Audi Q5 on road price in Madurai starts from Rs. 81.31 Lakhs.
The on road price for Audi Q5 top variant goes up to Rs. 87.84 Lakhs in Madurai.
The lowest price model is Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus and the most priced model is Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology.
Visit your nearest
Audi Q5 dealers and showrooms in Madurai for best offers.
Audi Q5 on road price breakup in Madurai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi Q5 is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Madurai, Jeep Wrangler which starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs in Madurai and Jeep Wrangler 2024 starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in Madurai.
Variants On-Road Price Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus ₹ 81.31 Lakhs Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology ₹ 87.84 Lakhs
