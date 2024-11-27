2025 Audi Q5 and SQ5 Sportback breaks cover globally, deliveries to start in December

The Audi Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models have been globally unveiled with updates for the 2025 model year. The coupe-SUV variant of the popular Q5 is now in its second generation and brings a sharper design and a tapering roofline with improved aerodynamics. With the standard Q5 and SQ5 being recently updated for 2025, the Sportback models carry over much of the same updates with added flair for a more aggressive look.

Audi debuted the latest generation Q5 and SQ5 SUVs earlier this year in September and these were built on a new modular PPC platform. The updated powertrains feature mild-hybrid tech and a seven-speed DCT and the cars come with new design elements and a refreshed aesthetic. The latest Sportback versions take it a step further with sportier style cues and a sloping roofline that merges effortlessly with the revamped rear-end design.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi Q5 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65.18 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q3 Sportback 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 51.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi S5 Sportback 2994 cc 2994 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 80.49 Lakhs Compare Audi e-tron Sportback 95 kwh 95 kwh 359 km 359 km ₹ 1.18 Cr Compare Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 114 kWh 114 kWh 600 Km 600 Km ₹ 1.18 Cr Compare View Offers Audi RS5 2894 cc 2894 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.04 Cr Compare

Also Read : New Audi Q5 SUV breaks cover with mild-hybrid tech. India launch soon?

Both the 2025 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models bring larger air curtains and sportier rear diffusers. The Q5 S Line Sportback is treated with matte Anthracite accents while the SQ5 Sportback gets matte Silver finishes all around. The updated models retain the new full-width OLED taillights with the new projection light in the spoiler.

The 2025 Sportback models feature a high-contrast interior that gets treated with recycled materials and a ‘Softwarp’ trim. The cabin brings Cascade upholstery and Dinamica microfiber which are primarily made from recycled polyester.

2025 Audi Q5 Sportback: Features

The interior of the updated Sportback models feature a large two-part display for the infotainment and the cluster with an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. (Audi)

In terms of tech features and creature comforts, the latest Sportback models hardly differ from their squared-off counterparts. The dashboard is entirely covered with a two-part display that houses the 14.5-inch central touchscreen infotainment and an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster. Audi additionally offers an optional 10.9-inch passenger display.

Also Read : New-gen Audi A5L long-wheelbase sedan revealed for China. Will it come to India?

The second row features two USB ports, rear AC vents and a sliding panoramic sunroof. The rear seats are fully adjustable and can be moved lengthways to increase luggage space. With the coupe-like roofline, Audi had to trade some of the cargo space for added aesthetics. That said, the cargo area now brings 1,415 litres of space, 58 litres down from the standard 2025 Q5 models.

2025 Audi Q5 Sportback: Powertrain and performance

The 2025 Audi SQ5 Sportback ditches the diesel unit completely and sticks with a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 with a mild-hybrid system. This makes for a combined output of 362 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. (Audi)

The 2025 Audi Q5 Sportback is built on the new PPC platform, which it shares with the standard Q5 SUV and the updated A5 line of coupes. With this, the Sportbacks bring three engine options in total, all assisted by 48-volt mild-hybrid tech and a 1.7 kWh battery. The Q5 Sportback models offer 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines that produce the same 201 bhp of combined power. The diesel’s torque output is rated for 400 Nm, 60 Nm more than the petrol unit.

The Audi SQ5 Sportback ditches diesel completely and offers a sole 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 with mild-hybrid assistance. This powerplant is capable of churning out 362 bhp and 550 Nm of torque with a seven-speed DCT sending power to all four wheels.

2025 Audi Q5 Sportback: Pricing and availability

Audi is gearing up to start deliveries of the 2025 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models in Europe by December 2024. While the carmaker is yet to announce global figures, German prices will start from 54,800 euros (approximately ₹48.57 lakh) or 85,400 euros (approximately ₹75.70 lakh) for the SQ5 Sportback. At present, there is no confirmation on whether the new Sportback models will be available in India. The older-generation Q5 SUV is sold here and is expected to be replaced by the updated version in 2025. Audi does sell Sportback versions of the Q3 and Q8 e-tron on our shores but it remains to be seen whether the Q5 will receive the sportier alternative.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: