Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Audi Q3 And Q5 Signature Line Variants Launched In India With Exclusive Detailing

Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line variants launched in India with cosmetic upgrades

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2025, 12:49 pm
  • Audi India has launched new variants for its Q3 and Q5 luxury SUVs with exclusive design elements and new equipment.

Audi Q5 Signature Line
The Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line variants add on a range of bespoke cosmetic elements and new equipment
Audi Q5 Signature Line
The Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line variants add on a range of bespoke cosmetic elements and new equipment
Audi India has launched new Q3 and Q5 Signature Line variants for its luxury SUV range, with prices starting from 52.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variants add a range of exclusive cosmetic elements with premium detailing and new equipment to set themselves apart from the standard versions. It is worth noting that these variants will be sold in limited numbers, although the company has not stated the total number of units available.

The Signature Line adds on bespoke upgrades for the Audi Q3 and Q5, including new entry LED lamps with a welcome projection and distinctive Audi rings decals. The package further includes dynamic wheel hub caps, pedals finished in stainless steel, a cabin fragrance dispenser, and a metallic key cover.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 remain a cornerstone of our Q portfolio in India, consistently leading in customer preference and segment performance. With the Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 Signature Line, we continue to deliver refined performance and advanced features in a sophisticated package. This edition reinforces our focus on innovation and customer-centric design. With the signature line, we are offering our customers a chance to own an even more exclusive range on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q5."

Model

Ex-Showroom Price (INR)

Audi Q3

5,231,000

Audi Q3 Sportback

5,355,000

Audi Q5

6,986,000

Audi Signature Line package: What's new?

Apart from the common equipment list, the Audi Q3 Signature Line rides on new 18-inch 5-V-spoke alloys. This variant, along with the Q3 Sportback, has been updated with Park Assist Plus, as well as a 12-V outlet and 2 USB ports in the rear compartment.

The Audi Q5 Signature Line rides on new 19-inch Graphite Grey 5-twin-arm alloys with a gloss turned finish for a more premium touch.

Both models are available in five exterior colours: Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Manhattan Gray, and District Green.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2025, 12:49 pm IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

