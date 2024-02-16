What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Madurai? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Madurai is Rs 66,05,878.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Madurai? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 8,52,250 in Madurai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Madurai? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Madurai is Rs 2,38,128.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Madurai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Madurai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 8,52,250, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in ##cityName## is Rs. 66,05,878.

What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Top Model? The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 70,80,868 on the road in Madurai.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Madurai starts at Rs. 66,05,878 and rises to Rs. 70,80,868. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.