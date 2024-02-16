Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsJeepWranglerOn Road Price in Madurai

Jeep Wrangler On Road Price in Madurai

1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20
66.06 - 70.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Madurai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Wrangler Price in Madurai

Jeep Wrangler on road price in Madurai starts from Rs. 66.06 Lakhs. The on road price for Jeep Wrangler top variant goes up to Rs. 70.81 Lakhs in Madurai. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited₹ 66.06 Lakhs
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon₹ 70.81 Lakhs
...Read More

Jeep Wrangler Variant Wise Price List in Madurai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Unlimited
₹66.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,15,000
RTO
8,52,250
Insurance
2,38,128
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Madurai
66,05,878
EMI@1,41,986/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
41 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close
Rubicon
₹70.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

Jeep Wrangler Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
GLA Price in Madurai
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q5 Price in Madurai
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2024

Skoda Kodiaq 2024

45 - 55 Lakhs
Check Kodiaq 2024 details
View similar Cars
BMW X1

BMW X1

45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
X1 Price in Madurai
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q3 Price in Madurai
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Range Rover Evoque Price in Madurai

Popular Jeep Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Jeep Cars

Jeep Wrangler News

Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler come with off-road features.
Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Which off-road SUV should you buy?
16 Feb 2024
The Jeep Wrangler has received a price of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh in India
Jeep Wrangler off-roader gets a price hike of up to 2 lakh. Check out the new prices
24 Oct 2023
The Jeep Wrangler was first launched in 1986 in the US and is now a global off-roading icon
Jeep sells five millionth Wrangler off-roader globally, milestone achieved in 37 years
31 Aug 2023
Jeep is emphasising on Avenger, Recon and Wagoneer EVs for now before its shifting focus to the Wrangler EV project.
Planning to buy an all-electric Jeep Wrangler? You might have to wait till 2027
15 May 2023
Jeep Wrangler SUV comes as more capable, technology-enabled and feature-packed.
New Jeep Wrangler breaks cover, gets a smaller grille and a larger touchscreen
6 Apr 2023
View all
 Jeep Wrangler News

Jeep Wrangler Videos

The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
28 May 2021
Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
21 Nov 2022
Jeep India launched the Grand Cherokee SUV at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
18 Nov 2022
Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
25 May 2022
Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
3 May 2022
View all
 

Jeep Wrangler FAQs

The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Madurai is Rs 66,05,878.
The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 8,52,250 in Madurai.
The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Madurai is Rs 2,38,128.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Madurai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 8,52,250, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in ##cityName## is Rs. 66,05,878.
The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 70,80,868 on the road in Madurai.
Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Madurai starts at Rs. 66,05,878 and rises to Rs. 70,80,868. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Jeep Wrangler in Madurai will be Rs. 1,33,943. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details