New Audi Q5 SUV breaks cover with mild-hybrid tech. India launch soon?

German carmaker Audi has taken the covers off the new generation Q5 SUV for global markets. The luxury car manufacturer has unveiled the third generation Q5 SUV with mild-hybrid technology which comes tuned with the petrol and diesel engines on offer. The SUV is based on a new platform developed by Audi that offers multiple powertrain options. The Q5 SUV is one of the best-selling models from the German auto giant across the world.

The new-generation Audi Q5 is based on a new PPC platform, gets seven-speed DCT transmission and mild-hybrid technology as standard with the petrol an

The new Audi Q5 is the second car from the German carmaker to be based on its new modular Premium Platform Combustion (PPF) after the A5. Under the hood, the 2024 Audi Q5 will be offered with three engine options equipped with its 48V mild hybrid technology and 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission as standard. There is a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine which promises to offer 203 bhp of power and 340 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be offered in two variants including Audi's all-wheel drive technology. The second engine is the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine with similar power output and 400 Nm of peak torque.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi Q5 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65.18 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz GLC 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 73.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X3 1995 cc 1995 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 57.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 64.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024 1332 cc 1332 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Audi Q8 facelift SUV touches down in India, priced at ₹1.17 crore

2024 Audi Q5: Design changes

In terms of looks, Audi has updated the Q5 with several changes and tweaks in its design. The front face of the SUV is dominated by a large singleframe grille which gets a 3D honeycomb pattern. The SUV also comes with eight light signatures with its daytime running lights, the Audi Matrix LED headlights and the OLED taillights. The SUV stands on 17-inch alloy wheels. One can also choose bigger wheels, the size of which goes up to 21 inches. At the rear, the SUV gets a light strip that seamlessly connects the taillights. Audi will offer the new Q5 in 11 exterior colour options.

2024 Audi Q5: Updated interior

The cabin of the new Q5 SUV has also been updated with fresh features. The dashboard of the SUV is dominated by a large 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit, or digital driver display, and the 14.5-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system. There is also a 10.9-inch screen meant for the front-row passenger. Among the features, the SUV gets plenty of USB charging ports besides a wireless charger with cool tray, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with 16 speakers and more. The boot space of the SUV can be extended up to 1,473 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Also Read : Mercedes to launch its most expensive electric SUV in India on this date

The new Audi Q5 also benefits from the E3 1.2 electronic architecture that allows owners to have all the latest digital features developed by Audi such as the integration of ChatGPT in the voice assistant.

Audi has not revealed the price of the new Q5 SUV for the global markets. The carmaker is also expected to drive in the new-generation Q5 to India soon. Once launched, the new Q5 will renew its rivalry with the likes of BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC SUVs, some of the best-selling models in the luxury car segment around the world.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: