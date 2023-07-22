HT Auto
Audi e-tron Sportback On Road Price in Kozhikode

Audi e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron Sportback
1.29 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Kozhikode
e-tron Sportback Price in Kozhikode

Audi e-tron Sportback on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 1.29 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi e-tron Sportback 55₹ 1.29 Crore
Read More

Audi e-tron Sportback Variant Wise Price List in Kozhikode

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
55
₹1.29 Crore*On-Road Price
95 Kwh
200 Kmph
359 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,66,000
RTO
5,88,300
Insurance
5,76,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kozhikode
1,29,30,800
EMI@2,77,933/mo
Audi e-tron Sportback Alternatives

BMW X7

BMW X7

1.27 - 1.3 Cr
X7 Price in Kozhikode
Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

1.01 Cr
XC90 Price in Kozhikode
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
e-tron Price in Kozhikode
Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

1.06 - 1.12 Cr
I-Pace Price in Kozhikode
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
EQE Price in Kozhikode
Lexus RX

Lexus RX

95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr
RX Price in Kozhikode

Popular Audi Cars

    Audi Q5

    65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

Audi e-tron Sportback News

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback SUV are looking at cornering the interest of a mature luxury EV buyer.
Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback first drive review: Confident update to a confident EV
22 Jul 2023
The Kea Atmos Mk1 aircraft was mounted on top of the Audi e-tron S Sportback for take-off
Watch: Solar-powered aircraft take-off mounted on the Audi e-tron Sportback
12 Apr 2023
Audi has rebranded its e-tron family with the debut of the Q8 e-tron and its Sportback version. It comes with design changes, two new battery packs, more range and improved performance.
India-bound Audi Q8 e-tron unveiled with range of 600 kms
9 Nov 2022
Audi e-tron Sportback facelift
Audi teases e-tron Sportback facelift undergoing winter testing
10 Mar 2022
The Audi e-tron models boast an array of top-notch features.
2021 Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback recalled in this country. Here's why
28 Sept 2021
 Audi e-tron Sportback News

Audi Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
Audi e-tron Sportback FAQs

The on-road price of Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 in Kozhikode is Rs 1,29,30,800.
The RTO Charges for the Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 in Kozhikode is Rs 5,88,300.
The Audi E-Tron Sportback 55's insurance charges in Kozhikode are Rs 5,76,000.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in Kozhikode: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,17,66,000, RTO - Rs. 5,88,300, Insurance - Rs. 5,76,000, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,29,30,800.
The top model of the Audi E-Tron Sportback is the Audi 55, which costs Rs. 1,29,30,800 on the road in Kozhikode.
Audi E-Tron Sportback on-road price in Kozhikode starts at Rs. 1,29,30,800 and goes up to Rs. 1,29,30,800. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Sportback in Kozhikode will be Rs. 2,62,190. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

