Triumph Speed 400 On Road Price in Mangalore

2.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mangalore
Speed 400 Price in Mangalore

Triumph Speed 400 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 2.73 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Speed 400 STD₹ 2.73 Lakhs
...Read More

Triumph Speed 400 Variant Wise Price List in Mangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹2.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
398.15 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,33,000
RTO
19,340
Insurance
20,564
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mangalore)
2,72,904
EMI@5,866/mo
Triumph Speed 400 Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Max Price in Mangalore
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

2 - 2.18 Lakhs
CB350 Price in Mangalore
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Classic 350 Price in Mangalore
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350

Triumph Bonneville 350

1.98 Lakhs Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Bullet 350 Price in Mangalore
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs
Meteor 350 Price in Mangalore
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.86 - 2.16 Lakhs
Hness CB350 Price in Mangalore

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Triumph Speed 400 News

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are made in India by Bajaj Auto and exported globally
Made In India Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X launched in Malaysia. Check prices
23 Nov 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 commands a waiting period of about four months
Triumph Speed 400 deliveries begin. Check out on-road prices in your state
3 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 can now be booked for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 as opposed to the previous <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000
Triumph Speed 400 booking amount increases to 10,000, introductory price ends
22 Jul 2023
 Triumph Speed 400 News

Triumph Speed 400 Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
