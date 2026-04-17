Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc touring muscle or retro style at 2 lakh?

Bajaj Auto’s updated 350cc Dominar 400 recently entered the Indian market at ₹2.03 lakh, bringing a lower price and a stronger touring angle to the middleweight segment. That places it directly against the Triumph Speed 400 , which also launched with a 350cc engine in the week past, starting at ₹2.31 lakh.

Although both motorcycles now use 350cc-class engines, they are built for different kinds of usage patterns. One is aimed at long-distance comfort, while the other is shaped for city use and a more premium roadster feel. Here is a spec-sheet based comparision of the two motorcycles:

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Triumph Speed 400 349 cc 349 cc 147 kmph 147 kmph ₹ 2.32 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Dominar 400 349.13 cc 349.13 cc ₹ 2.03 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Speed T4 349 cc 349 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 1.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 452 cc 452 cc 29 kmpl 29 kmpl ₹ 2.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Meteor 350 349.34 cc 349.34 cc 41.88 kmpl 41.88 kmpl ₹ 1.96 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CB350RS 348.36 cc 348.36 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: Engine output

The new Dominar 400 uses a 349cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. It produces 40.6 bhp and 33.2 Nm. On paper, that gives it a slight edge over the Triumph Speed 400, which makes 37 bhp and 32 Nm from its 350cc engine. The Triumph may trail the Bajaj in outright output, but the performance gap is not wide enough to define the buying decision on its own.

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Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: Chassis and ride

Bajaj has not changed the Dominar 400 beyond the new engine. It continues with the beam-type perimeter frame, 43 mm USD front forks, and a Nitrox mono-shock at the rear. The motorcycle weighs 193 kg, which supports its planted touring character. That setup makes it better suited to stable highway cruising and long rides.

The Triumph Speed 400 also carries over its basic hardware. It uses a hybrid spine/perimeter tubular steel frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. Suspension comes from 43 mm upside-down big piston forks and a gas monoshock RSU with preload adjustment. It's around 164 mm ground clearance and roadster stance make it easier to live with in daily traffic.

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Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: Comfort and usability

The Dominar 400’s heavier build and touring-focused ergonomics should appeal to riders who want confidence on open roads. By contrast, the Speed 400 is likely to feel more agile and upright in the city. Its lighter-feeling layout and adjustable rear suspension make it more suitable for everyday use and shorter spirited rides.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: Price and verdict

At ₹2.03 lakh, the Dominar 400 has a clear price advantage over the Triumph Speed 400’s ₹2.31 lakh starting tag. Riders focused on highway comfort, stability, and value are likely to find the Bajaj more compelling. Those who want a premium retro roadster with sharper urban manners may still prefer the Triumph.

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