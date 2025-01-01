Rocket 3PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
Triumph Rocket 3 Front Left View
View all Images

TRIUMPH Rocket 3

Launched in Dec 2019

₹20.35 - 22.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Rocket 3 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1868.0 cc

Rocket 3: 2458.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.23 kmpl

Rocket 3: 15.15 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 119.09 ps

Rocket 3: 182.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 177.0 kmph

Rocket 3: 220.0 kmph

View all Rocket 3 Specs and Features

Triumph Rocket 3 Latest Update

Latest News:

Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition breaks cover globally but you may not be able to buy it
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at ₹21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp

Triumph Rocket 3 Price:

Triumph Rocket 3 is priced between Rs. 20.35 - 22.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Triumph Rocket 3?

The Triumph Rocket 3 is available in 4 variants - R Black, GT Triple Black, R, GT.

Read More Read More Icon
Triumph Rocket 3 Variants
Triumph Rocket 3 price starts at ₹ 20.35 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 22.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
4 Variants Available
Rocket 3 R Black₹20.35 Lakhs*
2458 cc
Clock
Mobile Application
ABS: Dual Channel
Rocket 3 GT Triple Black₹20.95 Lakhs*
2458 cc
Clock
Mobile Application
ABS: Dual Channel
Rocket 3 R₹21.99 Lakhs*
2458 cc
220 kmph
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Clock
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Rocket 3 GT₹22.59 Lakhs*
2458 cc
220 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Triumph Rocket 3 Images

21 images
View All Rocket 3 Images

Triumph Rocket 3 Colours

Triumph Rocket 3 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Carnival red sapphire black
Granite sapphire black
Matt sapphire black satin pacific blue
Sapphire black carnival red
Sapphire black granite
Satin pacific blue matt sapphire black

Triumph Rocket 3 Specifications and Features

Max Power182 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Max Torque225 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage15.15 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine2458 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed220 kmph
View all Rocket 3 specs and features

Triumph Rocket 3 comparison with similar bikes

Triumph Rocket 3
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
BMW R 12
BMW R 12 nine T
Indian Scout
Indian Scout Rogue
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
₹18 Lakhs*
₹22.13 Lakhs*
₹22.82 Lakhs*
₹16.75 Lakhs*
₹19.9 Lakhs*
₹20.9 Lakhs*
₹13.6 Lakhs*
₹17.28 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
Power
167 PS
Power
122 PS
Power
-
Power
93.8 PS
Power
96.31 PS
Power
110.51 PS
Power
127.8 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Torque
221 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
109.8 Nm
Torque
115 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Engine
2458 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1252
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
304 kg
Kerb Weight
315 kg
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
220 kg
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Length
2365 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2340 mm
Length
2200 mm
Length
2129 mm
Length
2324 mm
Length
2274 mm
Length
2270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingRocket 3 vs Chief Dark HorseRocket 3 vs Chief Bobber Dark HorseRocket 3 vs Fat Bob 114Rocket 3 vs R 12Rocket 3 vs R 12 nine TRocket 3 vs ScoutRocket 3 vs Scout RogueRocket 3 vs Sportster S
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
