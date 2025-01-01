Triumph Rocket 3 Price:
Triumph Rocket 3 is priced between Rs. 20.35 - 22.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Triumph Rocket 3?
The Triumph Rocket 3 is available in 4 variants - R Black, GT Triple Black, R, GT.
What are the Triumph Rocket 3 colour options?
Triumph Rocket 3 comes in six colour options: Carnival Red Sapphire Black, Granite Sapphire Black, Matt Sapphire Black Satin Pacific Blue, Sapphire Black Carnival Red, Sapphire Black Granite, Satin Pacific Blue Matt Sapphire Black.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Rocket 3?
Triumph Rocket 3 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2458 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of Triumph Rocket 3?
Triumph Rocket 3 rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Custom1250 , Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nine T.
What is the mileage of Triumph Rocket 3?
Triumph Rocket 3 comes with a mileage of 15.15 kmpl (Company claimed).