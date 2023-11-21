Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Triumph Rocket 3 On Road Price in Pune

18 - 20.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Rocket 3 Price in Pune

Triumph Rocket 3 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 24.14 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Triumph Rocket 3 R and the most priced model is Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Rocket 3 R₹ 24.14 Lakhs
Triumph Rocket 3 GT₹ 22.99 Lakhs
Triumph Rocket 3 R Black₹ 23.45 Lakhs
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black₹ 24.14 Lakhs
Triumph Rocket 3 Variant Wise Price List in Pune

R
₹24.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2458 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,95,000
RTO
2,51,400
Insurance
46,584
Accessories Charges
20,950
On-Road Price in Pune
24,13,934
EMI@51,885/mo
GT
₹22.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2458 cc
View breakup
R Black
₹23.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2458 cc
View breakup
GT Triple Black
₹24.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2458 cc
View breakup
Triumph Rocket 3 News

The recall for the Triumph Rocket 3 has been initiated in the US for models manufactured since 2020
Triumph Rocket 3 recalled in the US over faulty rear brake
21 Nov 2023
The new Rocket 3R and the Rocket 3GT get two new colour options each.
India-bound 2023 Triumph Rocket 3R, Rocket 3 GT break cover
14 May 2022
Triumph Rocket 3GT 221 Special Edition has been launched in India.
Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition launched in India at 20.80 lakh
21 Dec 2021
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 221 has undergone superficial changes only.
Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition India launch on this date
17 Dec 2021
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 R has undergone superficial changes only.
Triumph reveals limited-edition models of Rocket 3 and Street Twin
12 Nov 2021
Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
