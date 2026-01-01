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Rocket 3PriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Rocket 3 Front Left View
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Triumph Rocket 3 Front View
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Triumph Rocket 3 Rear Left View
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Triumph Rocket 3 R

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
26.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Rocket 3 Key Specs
Engine2458 cc
View all Rocket 3 specs and features

Rocket 3 R

Rocket 3 R Prices

The Rocket 3 R, is listed at ₹26.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rocket 3 R Mileage

All variants of the Rocket 3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rocket 3 R Colours

The Rocket 3 R is available in 6 colour options: Satin Pacific Blue Matt Sapphire Black, Sapphire Black Granite, Sapphire Black Carnival Red, Matt Sapphire Black Satin Pacific Blue, Granite Sapphire Black, Carnival Red Sapphire Black.

Rocket 3 R Engine and Transmission

The Rocket 3 R is powered by a 2458 cc engine.

Rocket 3 R vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Rocket 3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic priced ₹23.85 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy priced ₹25.9 Lakhs.

Rocket 3 R Specs & Features

The Rocket 3 R has Clock, Projector Headlights, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Triumph Rocket 3 R Price

Rocket 3 R

₹26.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
24,03,100
RTO
1,92,248
Insurance
55,552
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,50,900
EMI@56,978/mo
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Triumph Rocket 3 R Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
18 L
Wheelbase
1677 mm
Kerb Weight
320 kg
Height
1183 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm
Width
920 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
220 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
85.9 mm
Max Torque
225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Displacement
2458 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
110.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Showa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Triumph Rocket 3 R EMI
EMI51,280 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,85,810
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,85,810
Interest Amount
6,91,012
Payable Amount
30,76,822

Triumph Rocket 3 other Variants

Rocket 3 GT

₹27.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,67,200
RTO
1,97,376
Insurance
56,558
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,21,134
EMI@58,488/mo
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Triumph Rocket 3 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

23.85 Lakhs
Rocket 3vsHeritage Classic
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

25.9 Lakhs
Rocket 3vsFat Boy
Harley-Davidson Street Bob

Harley-Davidson Street Bob

20.23 Lakhs
Rocket 3vsStreet Bob
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
Rocket 3vsR 12 nine T
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
Rocket 3vsR 12
BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

21.27 Lakhs
Rocket 3vsS 1000 R

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