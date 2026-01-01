|Engine
|2458 cc
The Rocket 3 R, is listed at ₹26.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Rocket 3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rocket 3 R is available in 6 colour options: Satin Pacific Blue Matt Sapphire Black, Sapphire Black Granite, Sapphire Black Carnival Red, Matt Sapphire Black Satin Pacific Blue, Granite Sapphire Black, Carnival Red Sapphire Black.
The Rocket 3 R is powered by a 2458 cc engine.
In the Rocket 3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic priced ₹23.85 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy priced ₹25.9 Lakhs.
The Rocket 3 R has Clock, Projector Headlights, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.