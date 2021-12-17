Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition India launch on this date

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that it will launch the new Rocket 3 221 Special Edition in the country on December 21, 2021. As seen previously on the standard Rocket 3, this special edition motorcycle will come in two variants – R and GT.

The new Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition features ‘221’ decals on its fuel tank and commemorates the massive 221Nm of torque produced which is the highest found on any production-spec bike yet.

At the heart of the bike sits a 2,500cc, 3-cylinder engine which is responsible for churning out 165bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox.

The special edition model by Triumph comes with a Red Hopper base paint and features Sapphire Black colour on panels such as the flyscreen, side panels, rear section, radiator cowls, and headlamp cowls.

The changes on the motorcycle are only limited to the exterior paint, while specifications, features and mechanicals, however, remain the same.

As far as pricing is concerned, expect this special edition variant to come with a slightly higher price tag against the standard models. For the record, the Rocket 3 R and the Rocket 3 GT are currently available in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹19.90 lakh and ₹20.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), respectively.

Triumph is also likely to launch more bikes in India soon, details of which will be rolled out later this month.