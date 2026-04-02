Premium 100 octane petrol price takes a big hit, increased by 11

Owners of high-performance cars and motorcycles will dig deeper into their pockets after the price of XP100, India's premium 100-octane petrol, was hiked by ₹11 per litre to ₹160, effective Wednesday. The revision is part of a broader energy price correction as global crude markets reel from disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

The increase is the sharpest among retail fuels revised this month. Extra Green premium diesel was also raised by ₹1.50 to ₹92.99 per litre. Standard petrol and diesel, however, remain untouched, unchanged since a ₹2/litre cut in March last year. The Petroleum Ministry was pointed in its messaging: "Regular petrol and diesel prices, the fuel that India runs on, are unchanged, i.e. at ₹94.77 per litre and ₹87.67 per litre in Delhi." Premium variants, it noted, are "purchased by motorists, at a premium, by choice."

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Small but exposed market

XP100 and other high-octane variants such as XP95, Power95, and Speed together make up just 2 per cent to 5 per cent of India's total fuel sales by volume. Unlike standard fuels, their prices are reviewed fortnightly, leaving them more exposed to international price movements.

Shortage of global crude

Crude oil surged past USD 100 per barrel in under a month, with the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial share of global energy supplies flows, adding pressure on markets already strained by the West Asia war. State-run oil firms Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are currently absorbing under-recoveries of ₹24.40 per litre on regular petrol and a steep ₹104.99 per litre on diesel, shielding the bulk of Indian consumers from the full impact.

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Other fuels also revised

Wednesday's revision extended beyond petrol. Jet fuel for domestic airlines rose 8.56 per cent to ₹1,04,927.18 per kilolitre, and commercial LPG jumped ₹195.50 to ₹2,078.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Delhi. Household cooking gas remains at ₹913 per 14.2-kg cylinder, with oil companies projected to absorb losses of up to ₹40,484 crore by the end of May.

(With inputs from PTI)

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