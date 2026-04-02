Automakers close FY26 on high as March sales surge, driven by SUVs and EVs

India’s automobile industry closed FY2025-26 with strong momentum. March sales rose across passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Annual volumes also hit new highs for several manufacturers. The growth was led by SUVs, electric vehicles and exports. These segments continued to attract buyers even as the financial year ended.

Passenger vehicle (PV) demand stayed firm through March. Utility vehicles and EVs were the main contributors. Commercial vehicles also saw stable growth. Truck and light commercial vehicle sales improved compared to last year.

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Record quarter for Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India reported its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales. The company sold 1,66,578 units in Q4 FY26. Total sales for the quarter stood at 2,08,275 units. This includes 41,697 exports. March sales reached 69,004 units. Domestic volumes accounted for 55,064 units. Exports stood at 13,940 units.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "Continuing the momentum gained in 2026, we have achieved the highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 1,66,578 units in Q4 FY2025-26. We remain confident of sustaining the pace with upcoming product interventions like our recently upgraded Hyundai VERNA and EXTER."

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Tata Motors sees strong EV growth

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported strong growth in Q4. Total sales reached 201,368 units. This is up from 146,999 units last year. March sales stood at 66,971 units. EV sales rose 77 per cent to 9,494 units.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, "We achieved our highest ever annual sales volumes of over 6.4 lakh units, delivering industry-beating growth of 15 per cent YoY."

Mahindra records SUV-led expansion

Mahindra & Mahindra reported total March sales of 99,969 units. This marks a 21 per cent increase year-on-year. Domestic SUV sales stood at 60,272 units. LCV sales below 3.5 tonnes reached 24,928 units.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the Automotive Division at M&M Ltd., said, "The financial year ended on a very positive note, with Mahindra clocking its highest-ever volumes in both SUVs and LCV (<3.5T) segments, a significant milestone for the company."

He added, "In March, we achieved SUV sales of 60,272 units, a growth of 25 per cent and LCV <3.5T sales of 24,928 units, a growth of 11 per cent YoY. Total vehicle sales stood at 99,969 units, a 21 per cent YoY growth."

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CV makers report steady gains

Commercial vehicle makers, too, saw growth. Ashok Leyland reported March sales of 25,381 units. This is a 5 per cent increase year-on-year. Truck sales rose 11 per cent. LCV sales grew 12 per cent. Eicher Motors reported total VECV sales of 13,311 units. Domestic sales stood at 12,706 units. Exports were recorded at 407 units.

Maruti Suzuki achieves annual record

Maruti Suzuki reported March sales of 225,251 units, including 169,428 domestic units and 47,040 exports. For FY2025-26, the company registered total sales of 2,422,713 units, marking its highest-ever annual performance.

(With inputs from ANI)

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