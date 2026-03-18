5 SUVs under 12 lakh I would buy for that King of the Road feeling

The sub- ₹12 lakh SUV segment in India continues to offer a wide range of options that balance road presence, premium features and accessible performance. From feature-rich compact SUVs to more rugged, purpose-built offerings, buyers today can choose between petrol and diesel powertrains while still staying within budget. To this end, here are five SUVs under ₹12 lakh to buy to feel like the king of the road:

All prices are the ex-showroom rates.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos delivers a premium experience with its bold design, spacious cabin, and tech-rich interiors, making it ideal for city commutes and weekend getaways. Its 1.5L petrol engine (114 PS) offers smooth handling and a refined ride, while features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS enhance overall quality of life.

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Powertrain Options Under ₹ 12 Lakh:

1.5L Petrol Manual: ₹ 10.99 Lakh

Renault Duster

Renault Duster

Renault Duster brings a rugged on-road presence with high ground clearance and muscular looks. Its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS) remains ideal for dynamic city drives and highway cruising, while features such as dualscreen display, panoramic sunroof, and six-way powered and ventilated front seats make daily commutes more enjoyable.

Powertrain Options Under ₹ 12 Lakh:

1.0L Turbo Petrol Manual: ₹ 10.29 Lakh (With R-Pass)

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv stands out with its coupe-SUV design and a feature-rich cabin, including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multiple voice assistants, and reclining rear seats, among others. Its 1.2L turbo-petrol (120PS) or 1.5L diesel (115PS) engines deliver effortless performance. This SUV is suited for young buyers craving style, efficiency, and highway stability under ₹12 Lakh.

Powertrain Options Under ₹ 12 Lakh:

1.2L Turbo Petrol Manual: ₹ 9.66 Lakh

9.66 Lakh 1.5L Diesel Manual: ₹ 11.10 Lakh

(Also read: 5 SUVs I would pick for a 500 km drive without feeling fatigued)

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar embodies raw off-road credentials with characteristic boxy looks and a robust ladder-frame chassis. Under the hood, you get a 1.5-litre diesel mill that brings strong torque (300 Nm) and rear-wheel drive dynamics. Stepping inside reveals features such as the new 10.25-inch infotainment, rear view camera and rear AC vents.

Powertrain Options Under ₹ 12 Lakh:

1.5L Diesel Manual RWD: ₹ 9.99 Lakh

​Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq brings impressive build quality, sharp dynamics, and a punchy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS). The spacious cabin offers premium fit-finish with features such as ventilated seats, electric sunroof, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, auto climate control and a rear view camera.

Powertrain Options Under ₹ 12 Lakh:

1.0L TSI Petrol Manual: ₹ 10.66 Lakh

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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