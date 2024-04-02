Meteor 350PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Front Left View
ROYAL ENFIELD Meteor 350

4.5
4 Reviews
₹2.06 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 334.0 cc

Meteor 350: 349.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 36.92 kmpl

Meteor 350: 41.88 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.27 ps

Meteor 350: 20.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 123.0 kmph

Meteor 350: 114.0 kmph

About Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Latest Update

  • Thinking of Meteor 350 alternatives? Here are three bikes that fit the bill
  • Royal Enfield updates Meteor 350 range. Launches new Aurora variant at ₹2.20 lakh. Check out what's new

    • Introduction

    Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variants
    4 Variants Available
    Fireball₹2.06 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    114 kmph
    Mobile Application
    Stellar₹2.16 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    114 kmph
    Mobile Application
    Aurora₹2.2 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    112 Kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 V - 8 Ah
    Mobile Application
    Supernova₹2.3 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    114 kmph
    Mobile Application
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Images

    19 images
    Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Colours

    Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is available in the 12 Colours in India.

    Firebal black
    Aurora black
    Fireball red
    Supernova red
    Fireball blue
    Stellar red
    Fireball matt green
    Aurora blue
    Aurora green
    Stellar black
    Supernova blue
    Stellar blue

    Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specifications and Features

    Max Power20.4 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage41.88 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine349.0 cc
    Max Speed114 kmph
    Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comparison with similar bikes

    Royal Enfield Meteor 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350
    Jawa 42 FJ
    Hero Mavrick 440
    Honda Hness CB350
    Jawa 42 Bobber
    Jawa Perak
    Honda CB350
    ₹2.06 Lakhs*
    ₹1.93 Lakhs*
    ₹2.35 Lakhs*
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    ₹2.12 Lakhs*
    ₹2.13 Lakhs*
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    27 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    9 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    20.21 PS
    Power
    20.48 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    29.1 PS
    Power
    27.36 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Power
    30.64 PS
    Power
    39. 9 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    29.62 Nm
    Torque
    36 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Torque
    32.74 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Torque
    29.4 Nm
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    440 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Kerb Weight
    197 kg
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Kerb Weight
    184 kg
    Kerb Weight
    191 kg
    Kerb Weight
    181 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    175 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    2145 mm
    Length
    2130 mm
    Length
    2110 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2100 mm
    Length
    2163 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Currently viewingMeteor 350 vs Classic 350Meteor 350 vs Goan Classic 350Meteor 350 vs Bullet 350 Meteor 350 vs 42 FJMeteor 350 vs Mavrick 440Meteor 350 vs Hness CB350Meteor 350 vs 42 BobberMeteor 350 vs PerakMeteor 350 vs CB350
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    North Delhi Motorcycles
    A-1, Saraswati Vihar, Outer Ring Road, Pitampura., Delhi 110084
    +91 - 8291822920
    Amar Autos
    A-64, Ground Floor, Vikas Marg, Gurunanak Pura, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9582973267
    KayTee Automobiles
    135,Arjun Nagar,Opp. Defence Colony, Main Road,Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi 110037
    +91 - 9891442222
    Sunshine Automobiles
    No A1/100 Durgapuri Chowk Opposite Shiv Mandir Kabir Nagar, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 8291649329
    T R SAWHNEY MOTORCYCLES PRIVATE LIMITED
    No F12, Main Wazirabad Road, Chand Bagh, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9999997333
    North Delhi Motorcycles
    Sri Manjunatha Convention Hall, Kenchankuppe Gate, Bm Road, Bidadi, Delhi 110034
    +91 - 9810558625
    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Meteor 350 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Fireball
    349 cc | 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹ 2.06 Lakhs*
    Fireball
    349 cc | 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹2.06 Lakhs*
    Stellar
    349 cc | 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹2.16 Lakhs*
    Aurora
    20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm | 112 Kmph | 525 km
    ₹2.2 Lakhs*
    Supernova
    349 cc | 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹2.3 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹3655.34/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Royal Enfield Meteor 350 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    2
    Good grip on road
    Good siting for long riding .any place plains or mountain.good breaking and balance on road is very excellent By: MANAN GUPTA (Oct 5, 2024)
    Perfect highway rider
    The bike is very good and I not fell any discomfort and speed of the bike are very good and millage are also good By: Mugesh (Apr 2, 2024)
    Best riding experience
    one of the best bike in this price total value for money . riding experience is best , seats are comfortable and handel postioning is also very comfortable By: Ayush Dwivedi (Mar 30, 2024)
    Extraordinary Booster engine cruiser
    Really very excellent choice, it's worth for money, design and it's style is better, more comfortable cruiser in highway rideBy: ARAVINDAN KANDASAMY (Mar 27, 2024)
    Explore Other Options

    Cruiser Bikes
    Cruiser Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
