Introduction

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a cruiser motorcycle and the first 350 cc model based on Royal Enfield’s J-series engine platform. It replaced the older Thunderbird 350 and is designed to offer a balance of comfort and highway cruising capability. The motorcycle is available in four variants and twelve colour options. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder engine and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 41.88 kmpl. It has a top speed of 114 kmph and features front and rear disc brakes. With a kerb weight of 191 kg and a 15-litre fuel tank capacity, the Meteor 350 competes with models such as the Harley-Davidson X440, Honda H’ness CB350, and Jawa 42.

Royal Enfiled Meteor 350 Price:

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 can be had in four variants, with the entry-level Fireball variant priced at ₹2.05 lakh, ex-showroom. The Stellar variants are priced at ₹2.15 lakh, ex-showroom and the Aurora variants can be had at ₹2.19 lakh, ex-showroom. The Meteor 350 Supernova variants top the range at ₹2.29 lakh, ex-showroom.

When was the Royal Enfiled Meteor 350 launched?

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched on November 6, 2020, replacing the Thunderbird 350. It is the first 350 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield to be based on the J-series engine platform.

How many variants and colour options of the Royal Enfiled Meteor 350 are available?

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is offered in four variants: Fireball, Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova. The Fireball variant features gloss-black side panels with stickered Royal Enfield tank badging. The higher-end variants have colour-matched side panels, 3D tank badging, a chrome exhaust pipe, chrome mirrors, and a cushioned pillion backrest. The Aurora and Supernova variants include dual-tone paint schemes, machine-cut alloy wheels, and a windshield. All variants except the base Fireball model come equipped with a cushioned pillion backrest. The motorcycle is available in twelve colour options across these four variants.

What features are available in the Royal Enfiled Meteor 350?

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, while a tripper navigation system with turn-by-turn assist is offered as an optional accessory. The main pod includes an analogue speedometer alongside a digital display that provides information such as the trip meter, odometer, gear position, fuel level, service indicator, eco prompt, and a clock. The left switchgear features a USB port for charging personal devices, while a dedicated hazard lamp switch is located on the right switchgear. Dual-channel ABS is standard across all variants.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Royal Enfiled Meteor 350?

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder, BS6.2-compliant, fuel-injected engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Built on the J-series platform, the engine is counterbalanced for enhanced refinement.

The frame consists of a twin downtube spine chassis, with a 41 mm front fork and six-step preload-adjustable twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is managed by a 300 mm front disc with a twin-piston axial caliper and a 270 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper. Dual-channel ABS is standard. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels.

What is the Royal Enfiled Meteor 350’s mileage?

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 41.88 kmpl. Real-world mileage may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Royal Enfiled Meteor 350?

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a kerb weight of 191 kg and is equipped with a 15-litre fuel tank. It features a seat height of 765 mm and a ground clearance of 170 mm.

What bikes does the Royal Enfiled Meteor 350 rival in its segment?

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 competes with other cruiser motorcycles such as the Yezdi Roadster, Jawa 42 Bobber, Jawa Perak, Hero Mavrick 440, and Harley-Davidson X440.