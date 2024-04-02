Category Average: 334.0 cc
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a cruiser motorcycle and the first 350 cc model based on Royal Enfield’s J-series engine platform. It replaced the older Thunderbird 350 and is designed to offer a balance of comfort and highway cruising capability. The motorcycle is available in four variants and twelve colour options. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder engine and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 41.88 kmpl. It has a top speed of 114 kmph and features front and rear disc brakes. With a kerb weight of 191 kg and a 15-litre fuel tank capacity, the Meteor 350 competes with models such as the Harley-Davidson X440, Honda H’ness CB350, and Jawa 42.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 can be had in four variants, with the entry-level Fireball variant priced at ₹2.05 lakh, ex-showroom. The Stellar variants are priced at ₹2.15 lakh, ex-showroom and the Aurora variants can be had at ₹2.19 lakh, ex-showroom. The Meteor 350 Supernova variants top the range at ₹2.29 lakh, ex-showroom.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched on November 6, 2020, replacing the Thunderbird 350. It is the first 350 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield to be based on the J-series engine platform.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is offered in four variants: Fireball, Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova. The Fireball variant features gloss-black side panels with stickered Royal Enfield tank badging. The higher-end variants have colour-matched side panels, 3D tank badging, a chrome exhaust pipe, chrome mirrors, and a cushioned pillion backrest. The Aurora and Supernova variants include dual-tone paint schemes, machine-cut alloy wheels, and a windshield. All variants except the base Fireball model come equipped with a cushioned pillion backrest. The motorcycle is available in twelve colour options across these four variants.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, while a tripper navigation system with turn-by-turn assist is offered as an optional accessory. The main pod includes an analogue speedometer alongside a digital display that provides information such as the trip meter, odometer, gear position, fuel level, service indicator, eco prompt, and a clock. The left switchgear features a USB port for charging personal devices, while a dedicated hazard lamp switch is located on the right switchgear. Dual-channel ABS is standard across all variants.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder, BS6.2-compliant, fuel-injected engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Built on the J-series platform, the engine is counterbalanced for enhanced refinement.
The frame consists of a twin downtube spine chassis, with a 41 mm front fork and six-step preload-adjustable twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is managed by a 300 mm front disc with a twin-piston axial caliper and a 270 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper. Dual-channel ABS is standard. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 41.88 kmpl. Real-world mileage may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a kerb weight of 191 kg and is equipped with a 15-litre fuel tank. It features a seat height of 765 mm and a ground clearance of 170 mm.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 competes with other cruiser motorcycles such as the Yezdi Roadster, Jawa 42 Bobber, Jawa Perak, Hero Mavrick 440, and Harley-Davidson X440.
