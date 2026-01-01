The Evoqis Lite, is priced at ₹1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Evoqis Lite offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Evoqis Lite is available in 5 colour options: Black, Cobolt Blue, Fire Red, Lime Green, Magna White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Evoqis Lite include the Oben Rorr priced ₹1.5 Lakhs and the Seeka SSeagun priced ₹1.52 Lakhs.
The Evoqis Lite has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.