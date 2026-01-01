hamburger icon
Odysse Electric Evoqis Lite

1.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Evoqis Lite

Evoqis Lite Prices

The Evoqis Lite, is priced at ₹1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Evoqis Lite Range

The Evoqis Lite offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Evoqis Lite Colours

The Evoqis Lite is available in 5 colour options: Black, Cobolt Blue, Fire Red, Lime Green, Magna White.

Evoqis Lite Battery & Range

Evoqis Lite vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Evoqis Lite include the Oben Rorr priced ₹1.5 Lakhs and the Seeka SSeagun priced ₹1.52 Lakhs.

Evoqis Lite Specs & Features

The Evoqis Lite has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

Odysse Electric Evoqis Lite Price

Evoqis Lite

₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,000
RTO
9,440
Insurance
3,363
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,30,803
EMI@2,811/mo
Odysse Electric Evoqis Lite Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
90 km
Max Speed
75 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Motor Cut-off Switch
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED
Odysse Electric Evoqis Lite EMI
EMI2,530 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,17,722
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,17,722
Interest Amount
34,096
Payable Amount
1,51,818

Odysse Electric Evoqis other Variants

Evoqis STD

₹1.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,71,250
Insurance
6,329
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,77,579
EMI@3,817/mo
