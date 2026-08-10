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Odysse Electric Evoqis vs Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evoqis up to 90-140 km/charge and the RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Evoqis vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evoqis Rv400 brz
BrandOdysse ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge80-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity-3.24 Kwh
Charging Time6 Hours3 Hours

Filters
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Odysse Electric Evoqis Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Headlight View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
90 km80-150 km
Max Speed
75 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Motor Cut-off SwitchReal time temperature, Battery level
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours3 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,30,8031,35,542
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,29,950
RTO
9,4400
Insurance
3,3635,592
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8112,913

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