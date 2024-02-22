Kawasaki Z900 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 9.18 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Z900 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 9.18 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Z900 dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Kawasaki Z900 on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki Z900 is mainly compared to Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE which starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs in Surat, Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Surat and KTM 890 Duke starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Z900 STD ₹ 9.18 Lakhs