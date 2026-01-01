hamburger icon
Scout Sixty Bobber Price
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Right View
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Headlight View
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Rear Tyre View
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Silencer View
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Brand Name View
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Engine View
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber STD

14.07 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Key Specs
Engine999 cc
View all Scout Sixty Bobber specs and features

Scout Sixty Bobber STD

Scout Sixty Bobber STD Prices

The Scout Sixty Bobber STD, is listed at ₹14.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scout Sixty Bobber STD Mileage

All variants of the Scout Sixty Bobber offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scout Sixty Bobber STD Colours

The Scout Sixty Bobber STD is available in 1 colour option: Black.

Scout Sixty Bobber STD Engine and Transmission

The Scout Sixty Bobber STD is powered by a 999 cc engine.

Scout Sixty Bobber STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scout Sixty Bobber 's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Sport Scout Sixty priced ₹13.28 Lakhs or the Indian Scout Sixty Limited priced ₹13.42 Lakhs.

Scout Sixty Bobber STD Specs & Features

The Scout Sixty Bobber STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, USB Charging Port and Display.

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber STD Price

Scout Sixty Bobber STD

₹14.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
96,000
Insurance
12,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,07,000
EMI@30,242/mo
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
109 mm
Length
2206 mm
Wheelbase
1562 mm
Height
1071 mm
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm
Width
855 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
87 Nm @ 6200 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
93 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, Travel - 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks, Travel - 51 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber STD EMI
EMI27,218 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,66,300
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,66,300
Interest Amount
3,66,764
Payable Amount
16,33,064

Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
