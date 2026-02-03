hamburger icon
Scout Sixty Bobber
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Right View
1/10
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Headlight View
2/10
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Rear Tyre View
3/10
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Silencer View
4/10
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Brand Name View
5/10
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Engine View
6/10

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Specifications

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber starting price is Rs. 12,99,000 in India. Indian Scout Sixty Bobber is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1000 cc engine.
12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Specs

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scout Sixty Bobber starts at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Scout ...Read More

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
109 mm
Length
2206 mm
Wheelbase
1562 mm
Height
1071 mm
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm
Width
855 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
87 Nm @ 6200 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
93 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, Travel - 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks, Travel - 51 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Variants & Price List

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber price starts at ₹ 12.99 Lakhs .

12.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

