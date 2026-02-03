Indian Scout Sixty Bobber comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scout Sixty Bobber starts at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber price starts at ₹ 12.99 Lakhs .
₹12.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Popular Indian Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2026
Popular Bikes in India 2026
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026