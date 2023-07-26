Harley-Davidson Nightster on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 13.34 Lakhs. The on road price for Harley-Davidson Nightster top variant goes up to Rs. 14.15 Lakhs in Rajkot. The lowest price model is Harley-Davidson Nightster on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 13.34 Lakhs. The on road price for Harley-Davidson Nightster top variant goes up to Rs. 14.15 Lakhs in Rajkot. The lowest price model is Harley-Davidson Nightster STD and the most priced model is Harley-Davidson Nightster Special. Visit your nearest Harley-Davidson Nightster dealers and showrooms in Rajkot for best offers. Harley-Davidson Nightster on road price breakup in Rajkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Harley-Davidson Nightster is mainly compared to Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster which starts at Rs. 11.34 Lakhs in Rajkot, Triumph Bonneville Bobber which starts at Rs. 10.28 Lakhs in Rajkot and Indian Scout Bobber Sixty starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Rajkot. Variants On-Road Price Harley-Davidson Nightster STD ₹ 13.34 Lakhs Harley-Davidson Nightster Special ₹ 14.15 Lakhs