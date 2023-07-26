Harley-Davidson Nightster on road price in Guwahati starts from Rs. 12.66 Lakhs.
The on road price for Harley-Davidson Nightster top variant goes up to Rs. 13.42 Lakhs in Guwahati.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Harley-Davidson Nightster STD and the most priced model is Harley-Davidson Nightster Special.
Visit your nearest
Harley-Davidson Nightster dealers and showrooms in Guwahati for best offers.
Harley-Davidson Nightster on road price breakup in Guwahati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Harley-Davidson Nightster is mainly compared to Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster which starts at Rs. 11.34 Lakhs in Guwahati, Triumph Bonneville Bobber which starts at Rs. 10.28 Lakhs in Guwahati and Indian Scout Bobber Sixty starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Guwahati.
Variants On-Road Price Harley-Davidson Nightster STD ₹ 12.66 Lakhs Harley-Davidson Nightster Special ₹ 13.42 Lakhs
