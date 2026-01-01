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Ducati Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ducati Monster Key Specs
Engine890 cc
View all Monster specs and features

Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery

Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery Prices

The Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery, is listed at ₹15.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery Mileage

All variants of the Monster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery Colours

The Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery is available in 3 colour options: Red, Iceberg White, Grey.

Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery Engine and Transmission

The Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery is powered by a 890 cc engine.

Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Monster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 890 Duke R priced ₹14.5 Lakhs or the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP priced ₹12.36 Lakhs.

Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery Specs & Features

The Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery has Low Fuel Indicator and Daytime Running Lamps.

Ducati Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery Price

Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery

₹15.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,23,000
RTO
1,13,840
Insurance
40,170
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,77,010
EMI@33,896/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ducati Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 L
Wheelbase
1492 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Caliper
2 Piston
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
110.68 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm
Max Torque
91.1 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
96 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Showa monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside-down Showa 43 mm fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sport,Road,Urban,Wet
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Ducati Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery EMI
EMI30,506 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,19,309
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,19,309
Interest Amount
4,11,080
Payable Amount
18,30,389

Ducati Monster other Variants

Monster Red

₹15.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
1,11,920
Insurance
39,793
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,50,713
EMI@33,331/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Monster Plus Red

₹15.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,34,000
RTO
1,14,720
Insurance
40,343
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,89,063
EMI@34,155/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Monster Plus Iceberg White and Sport Livery

₹16.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,45,000
RTO
1,15,600
Insurance
40,515
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,01,115
EMI@34,414/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ducati Monster Alternatives

KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
Monstervs890 Duke R
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

12.36 Lakhs
MonstervsCB1000 Hornet SP
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.86 - 13.91 Lakhs
MonstervsStreet Triple
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

12.49 Lakhs
MonstervsNinja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

14.42 Lakhs
MonstervsNinja 1100SX

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