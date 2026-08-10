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Ducati Monster vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Monster vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Ninja zx 6r
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc636 cc
Power110.94 PS PS124 PS PS

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
Red
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Kerb Weight
175 kg198 kg
Front Caliper
M4.32 calipers-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :120/70, Rear: 180/55Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
320 mm220 mm
Rear Caliper
M4.32 calipers-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
110.94@9000rpm124 PS @ 13000 rpm
Engine Type
V2 EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Max Torque
91.1 Nm@7250rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
890 cc636 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Body Graphics
Monocoque-FrameYes
Front Suspension
Upside-down Showa 43 mm forkTelescopic fork
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Sport, Road, Urban, WetRain,Road,Sports
Display
5" TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,99,00013,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00012,49,000
RTO
099,920
Insurance
037,439
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,06929,798

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Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
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