In 2026 Ducati Monster or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Monster vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|110.94 PS PS
|124 PS PS