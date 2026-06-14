Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000 till June 30

Kawasaki has announced a limited-period offer on the Ninja ZX-6R , under which buyers will receive an Ohlins steering damper worth ₹83,000 at no additional cost. The offer is valid until 30 June. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is priced at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single Lime Green colour option.

What are the engine specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by the brand's renowned 636 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor produces 127 bhp at 13,000 rpm with RAM Air assistance and develops a peak torque of 69 Nm at 11,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a 6-speed gearbox, while a slip-and-assist clutch comes standard.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R 636 cc 636 cc 23.6 kmpl 23.6 kmpl ₹ 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CB650R 649 cc 649 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 10.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CBR650R 649 cc 649 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 11.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha R7 689.0 cc 689.0 cc 24.0 kmpl 24.0 kmpl ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Triumph Street Triple 765 cc 765 cc 19.2 kmpl 19.2 kmpl ₹ 10.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CB1000 Hornet SP 1000 cc 1000 cc 17 kmpl 17 kmpl ₹ 12.36 Lakhs Compare View Offers

What hardware underpins the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The Ninja ZX-6R is built around a perimeter frame and rides on Showa suspension components. Up front, it gets Showa SFF-BP forks, while the rear is equipped with a fully adjustable Showa monoshock. The front suspension offers 120 mm of wheel travel, whereas the rear provides 151 mm.

Also Read : Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets ₹35,000 discount and accessories worth ₹46,000

What braking setup does the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R use?

Braking duties are handled by twin 310 mm disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.

What are the wheelbase and ground clearance figures?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has a wheelbase of 1,400 mm and a ground clearance of 130 mm.

What is the seat height and fuel tank capacity?

The motorcycle comes with a seat height of 830 mm and a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres.

What is the weight of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The Ninja ZX-6R tips the scales at 198 kg (kerb weight).

What features are offered on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The ZX-6R is equipped with a comprehensive electronics package that includes ABS, a three-level traction control system, a quickshifter, and three riding modes — Road, Sport, and Rain. It also features a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: