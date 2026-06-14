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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Ninja Zx 6r Gets Free Ohlins Steering Damper Worth 83,000 Till June 30

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000 till June 30

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2026, 12:43 pm
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  • Kawasaki offers a limited-time deal on the Ninja ZX-6R, providing a free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000 until June 30. 

Kawasaki ZX-6R
Priced at ₹12.49 lakh, the Kawasaki ZX-6R features a powerful 636 cc engine, advanced suspension, and modern electronics.
Kawasaki ZX-6R
Priced at ₹12.49 lakh, the Kawasaki ZX-6R features a powerful 636 cc engine, advanced suspension, and modern electronics.
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Kawasaki has announced a limited-period offer on the Ninja ZX-6R, under which buyers will receive an Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000 at no additional cost. The offer is valid until 30 June. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is priced at 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single Lime Green colour option.

What are the engine specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by the brand's renowned 636 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor produces 127 bhp at 13,000 rpm with RAM Air assistance and develops a peak torque of 69 Nm at 11,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a 6-speed gearbox, while a slip-and-assist clutch comes standard.

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What hardware underpins the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The Ninja ZX-6R is built around a perimeter frame and rides on Showa suspension components. Up front, it gets Showa SFF-BP forks, while the rear is equipped with a fully adjustable Showa monoshock. The front suspension offers 120 mm of wheel travel, whereas the rear provides 151 mm.

Also Read : Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets 35,000 discount and accessories worth 46,000

What braking setup does the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R use?

Braking duties are handled by twin 310 mm disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.

What are the wheelbase and ground clearance figures?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has a wheelbase of 1,400 mm and a ground clearance of 130 mm.

What is the seat height and fuel tank capacity?

The motorcycle comes with a seat height of 830 mm and a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres.

What is the weight of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The Ninja ZX-6R tips the scales at 198 kg (kerb weight).

What features are offered on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The ZX-6R is equipped with a comprehensive electronics package that includes ABS, a three-level traction control system, a quickshifter, and three riding modes — Road, Sport, and Rain. It also features a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

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First Published Date: 14 Jun 2026, 12:43 pm IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

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